Chrystian and Ralf end the backcountry duo and stop following each other in the networks

Chrystian and Ralf (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

the brothers



christian



and



Ralph



do not form another country duo, according to the newspaper



Extra



. After 40 years of career together, they chose to separate permanently and pursue a solo career, according to the singers’ representatives.

They no longer follow each other on social media and are part of separate offices.



christian



signed a six-year contract for a solo project, j



Ralph



made a musical partnership with the countryman



Eduardo Costa



.

According to the publication, the singers had disagreed on account of professional goals. They preferred to step aside for nearly two years due to the pandemic before breaking up with the pair.



“I signed a contract for five years, as you’re not aware, to do this solo career. So, for at least five years, Chrystian and Ralf are going to be out of action, got it? In terms of making records, making records, making them. shows and such”



, he said



christian



in an interview for the



Spectacular Sunday



, this last Sunday (11/21).

The reporter questioned whether the brothers had been going through some kind of problem, and the famous man replied:



“No, we never had big problems. There were divergences of opinions, like any relationship, which we, in the end, ended up solving. My main desire was to make a parallel, but there are divergences in the path that end up making it difficult for things. Sometimes they make it easier, but there are a lot of things that make it difficult. So I think that’s what happened”



, said.

christian



He claims that they even had concerts booked, but the partner didn’t sign the contract.



“Eight shows booked, and I made it to a full stop”



, finished. It is worth remembering that the advice of



Ralph



So far, he hasn’t commented on what happened.