Cities in the interior of SP cancel Carnival in 2022 because of the pandemic

Municipalities fear a new wave of cases and claim lack of resources to carry out the event; see list

Bruno Rocha/Estadão Content Cities fear a new wave of cases with Carnival crowds



More than 40 cities in the interior of São Paulo have already canceled the Carnival 2022 because of the pandemic of Covid-19. Among the municipalities are Sorocaba, Mogi das Cruzes, Taubaté, Botucatu and Jundiaí. Despite the high rate of vaccinated people and the drop in the number of infected, the mayor of Franca, Alexandre Ferreira (MDB), announced the cancellation of celebrations in the city to prevent a new wave of cases. “I respect the tradition and the carnival community, but I repeat, we still need caution. Therefore, we decided that the City Hall will not hold carnival events next year. As it is a decision thinking about public health, we are going to prioritize the resources that would be used in the carnival for health actions”, he declared.

The City Hall of Jundiaí took the decision together with the Municipalities of Valinhos, Vinhedo and Itatiba, considering the possible impact of the year-end parties in the dissemination of Covid-19. “The joint decision also takes into account the sensitivity of families mourning the recent loss of their loved ones to the disease and prevents unilateral decisions from promoting flows of revelers, in addition to what has already been registered with the arrival of residents of the capital and from other Municipalities in the interior of the State”, says the official note. Some cities also decided to cancel the event due to lack of resources. the mayor of Sorocaba, Rodrigo Manga (Republicans) stated that he will not release public funds for the event. However, samba schools are authorized to organize the party with their own or private resources. The same was decided by the Municipality of Taubaté. In São Paulo, Carnival is maintained and the municipal administration is receiving applications for the traditional street blocks. Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) has already stated that the party should not have sanitary restrictions.

See the cities that canceled Carnival: