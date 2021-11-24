City council decides that B3’s golden bull should be removed

The sculpture of a golden bull will need to be removed from the front of the B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, located in the center of São Paulo. This was decided by the Commission for the Protection of Urban Landscape (CPPU), which is the body linked to the Municipal Secretariat of Urbanism and Licensing of São Paulo.

After a meeting held this Tuesday (23), the members of the commission decided that the piece does not have a license to be there and still has the character of an advertising piece. The Exchange will also receive a fine for violating Articles 39 and 40 of the Clean City Law, as those responsible did not consult the CPPU to carry out the installation.

At an extraordinary meeting, the CPPU decided by 5 votes to 4, in addition to one abstention, to send the decision to the Sé Prefecture so that the piece could be withdrawn.

When contacted, the Subprefecture of Sé stated that it has not yet received notification for withdrawal or to calculate the amount of the fine. B3 was contacted but did not respond to questions until the report was published.

The bull

The golden bull was inaugurated on November 16th and has as its godfather the entrepreneur and digital influencer Pablo Spyer, known on the internet as “Vai bullinho”, which is his catchphrase on the internet. Spyer, who held the position of director of major brokerages in Brazil, is now a partner at brokerage XP in the company that bears the name of his catchphrase.

One of the points that the CPPU used to say that the piece is advertising is the link that Pablo has with the “golden bull”. After all, he hosts a program by that name on radio and TV. Wanted, Spyer did not respond to messages.

The piece has been creating controversy since its inauguration. The bull is the symbol of the financial market all over the world, as it represents the periods of high stock exchanges as its attack is from the bottom up. On the other side is the bear, which attacks from the top down, representing the periods of decline of equity assets.

The most symbolic piece, the “Charging Bull made by the Italian-American artist Arturo Di Modica, is located in New York and has caused several bulls to be spread around the world.

Criticism shower

But the installation of the bull in front of the stock exchange in São Paulo did not please social movements, which consider the economic moment inappropriate, since the country has high inflation and unemployment and a recession is expected for next year. With that, the bull dawned several days out of order with messages of disapproval or reminding of the economic situation, as the word “hunger”.

The play was inaugurated on the last 16th, with the presence of distinguished names in the financial market, such as the founder of XP, Guilherme Benchimol, and the platform’s president, Thiago Maffra.

At the statue’s inauguration ceremony, on the 16th, the president of B3 Gilson Finkelsztain said that the bull, present in the main financial markets of the world, is a gift for the city of São Paulo and, in particular, for the center, region that marks the history of the financial market in Brazil.

Test your knowledge of Ibovespa Let’s start with an easy one: what is the Ibovespa? Who is responsible for calculating the Ibovespa? What types of assets are eligible to be listed on the Ibovespa? Which of these is NOT a criterion for a stock to be listed on the Ibovespa How many shares are currently in the theoretical portfolio of Ibovespa? How often is Ibovespa’s theoretical portfolio revised? What is the stock with the greatest weight on the Ibovespa? What is the stock with the lowest weight on the Ibovespa? Each point on the Ibovespa is equivalent to 1 real. This statement is What is the historical record for closing the Ibovespa? Try again! Tip: follow CNN Business to understand more about the Ibovespa Nice job! You know a lot about the Ibovespa, but you could know a little more Sensational! Congratulations! You are an expert on Ibovespa