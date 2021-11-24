City Hall of São Paulo decides to remove a bull statue installed in front of B3

Golden bull installed in front of B3 headquarters in São Paulo (Publishing)

SAO PAULO – The Urban Landscape Protection Commission, organ of the Municipal Urbanism and Licensing Secretariat, determined this Tuesday (23) the removal of the golden bull statue, installed in front of the B3 last week. There will also be a fine.

The justification was the agency’s lack of urban planning license for the installation of the statue, violating articles 39 and 40 of the Clean City Law. According to the agency, the fine amount will be defined by the Subprefecture of Sé, the area where the monument is installed.

There were five votes in favor of removal, four votes against and one abstention. It was decided by the councilors that there was an irregular insertion in the urban landscape of the city without the approval of the agency, so there will be sanctions.

In a statement, B3 had informed that in light of the decision of the CPPU (Commission for the Protection of Urban Landscape), B3 and Dmaisb, the company responsible for developing the project of the Touro de Ouro sculpture, would remove the work from the site installed in the shortest possible time. , given the need for logistics for the withdrawal operation. The sculpture was removed from the site last night.

Inspired by the Wall Street bull, the statue installed in front of the B3 was 5.10 meters long, 3 meters high and 2 meters wide. The objective of the initiative, according to its creators, was to improve the attractiveness of the region.

In the stock market, the bull (bull) is a metaphor for the upward movement of shares on the stock exchange, as it attacks from the bottom up with its horns. The bear (bear), symbol of the bear market, attacks with its paws from above. That’s why, in the market, there is talk of “bull market” and “bear market”.

