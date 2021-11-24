City Hall of São Paulo decides to remove Touro de Ouro

Unauthorized installation will also result in a fine for lack of urban planning license;

After allegations of irregularity, the Municipal Urbanism and Licensing Secretariat (SMUL) decided that the statue of the Golden Bull, housed in front of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), will be removed. Unauthorized installation will also result in a fine for lack of urban planning license. Yesterday (22), the G1 revealed that the installation of the Taurus did not pass the Urban Landscape Protection Commission (CPPU).

There was also a violation of articles 39 and 40 of the Clean City Law, subject to fines. The value must be defined by the Subprefecture of Sé, which is responsible for the area where the monument is installed.

Regina Monteiro, president of the Commission, stated that there were warnings from several agencies of the City Hall of São Paulo so that the work had the proper approval from the CPPU, but it was ignored.

The endorsement for the placement of the piece was not submitted to the Commission for the Protection of the Urban Landscape (CPPU), an agency of the Municipal Department of Urbanism and Licensing (SMUL) which regulates and authorizes the installation of sculptures, statues and temporary urban furniture. The information was released by the G1 portal this Monday (22).

No request for analysis for the installation of the statue was filed with the responsible agency until November 18th.

Work is inspired by the “bull of Wall Street”

The inauguration of the statue took place on November 16, when the golden statue of a bull on the sidewalk of Rua XV de Novembro was unveiled. The work is inspired by the “bull of Wall Street”, which is located in New York, and represents the stock market.

The statue has already been the target of at least two protests. In the early hours of Wednesday (17th), a few hours after the installation, a group held a manifesto against hunger, in which the word “HUNGER” was stamped with lambe-lambe posters.

The monument, according to the protesters, represents “the optimism and strength of investors” in the financial market and is a contradiction in a country that “has an uneven expansion, which leaves out especially the lower income class”.