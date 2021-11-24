City of São Paulo makes permanent Telemedicine in SUS – News

Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) sanctioned this Tuesday (23) the bill that defines the practice of telemedicine permanently in the SUS (Unified Health System) network in the city of São Paulo.

The system, which allows physicians to attend to the patient virtually at any time, date and place, has been in existence since 2002, but gained prominence during the new coronavirus pandemic.

“From the enactment of the law, we will be able to: Complement the assistance provided by SUS services through video calls; follow up and monitor patients with chronic diseases, post-surgical, prenatal, neonatal, among others; reducing lines and waiting time for consultations and medical follow-up, maintaining social distance and thus freeing up the system”, explains councilor Sansão Pereira (Republicanos), author of the project.

In addition to streamlining communication between medical professionals, telemedicine will also “avoid unnecessary travel by patients and health professionals, promoting the supply of doctors and specialists in remote locations that are difficult to access; improve the use of teams, infrastructure and systems that already exist”, complements Pereira.

Seven out of ten Paulistanos do not have health insurance, according to a survey by Rede Nossa SP. With the decision, the city of São Paulo will be the first in the country to regulate and permanently implement this form of healthcare to the public.