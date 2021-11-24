Claudette Troiano has a problem and is quickly replaced on RedeTV!

Trojan Claudette had to take time off work and walked away from the TV network!. The veteran was not in charge of the I told you this Tuesday (23), when it was hastily replaced by Alinne Prado.

morning holder, Claudette did not do well during Monday (22), with cough and hoarseness. Thereby, RedeTV! triggered Alinne to replace her. At the beginning of Te Contei, the substitute explained the situation.

“You from home must be asking: ‘where is Claudette Troiano?’. It is with great honor that I am here in this place occupied every morning by this queen, Claudette, this woman who has so much history and a beautiful road.”, Alinne said.

“Claudette has a problem with her throat, so let’s wish positive vibes for her to be back here tomorrow. In the meantime, I’m here”, said the substitute presenter.

In note, RedeTV! explained the veteran’s problem. “Claudette Troiano presented allergic cough followed by hoarseness during this Monday (22). So that the journalist can recover promptly, today, exceptionally Vou Te Contar will be presented by Alinne Prado”, said the station.

Claudete is in charge of Vou Te Contar in the mornings of RedeTV! since last year. The presenter, who until then it was on the broadcaster’s list of foes, won the program because of businessman Sidney Oliveira, who supports the attraction. The contract was even renewed recently.

Claudette Troiano and problem with covid

In July, Claudette had to get away from Vou Te Contar after contracting covid-19. At the time, she was in isolation. The channel also decided to withdraw its team for a prevention test against the disease until further notice at the time.

At 67 years old, the presenter tested positive for the coronavirus and stayed away after receiving the diagnosis of the disease. At that time, however, she didn’t need a replacement, as two recorded editions were already scheduled to be shown.

Claudette had already received the two doses of vaccine against the coronavirus and was treated at home. On the occasion, RedeTV! gave details of the situation through a statement.

“RedeTV! informs that the presenter Claudette Troiano tested positive for Covid-19 on the afternoon of Thursday (29), being promptly removed from her activities at the station. Claudette is asymptomatic and monitored, recovering at home.

The program ‘Vou Te Contar’ aired today (*29*) as well as this Friday’s (*30*) were special editions previously recorded.

After the presenter’s diagnosis, the entire attraction team was immediately removed and will be tested. RedeTV! continues to follow the recommendations of the health authorities and intensify the protocols for preventing and combating Covid-19″, said the station at the time.