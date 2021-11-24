Claudette Troiano is replaced in a hurry on RedeTV! | Television

This Tuesday morning (23), viewers who were watching the program “Vou Te Contar”, broadcast by RedeTV!, were shocked when they came across a presenter commanding the morning attraction at Claudette Troiano’s place. Without any prior notice, the former actress defrauded the program and aroused the curiosity of the public used to the blonde’s right presence on a daily basis.

With the mission to replace the titleholder, Alinne Prado, who presents “TV Fama”, he started the attraction by revealing the reason why he was running the program of his colleague at the station. According to the journalist, Claudette was not feeling very well and was unable to present the program. Also according to Alinne, Troiano had a cough, in addition to hoarseness since yesterday (22).

the presenter from the celebrity world news program said she feels honored to be replacing the blonde in charge of her attraction: “You from home must be asking: ‘Where’s Claudette Troiano?’ First of all, with great honor I am here in this place occupied every morning by this queen, Claudette, this woman who has so much history and a beautiful road.”.

The contractor of TV network! did not enter in details about the reason that led Claudette to present the complained symptoms, but asked the viewers to cheer a lot for the blonde’s quick recovery: “Claudette has a little problem with her throat, so let’s wish her positive vibes so she’ll be back here tomorrow. In the meantime, I’m here”.

The broadcaster of Amilcare Dallevo and Marcelo de Carvalho issued a note explaining the presenter’s absence and informed the substitute: “Claudete Troiano presented an allergic cough followed by hoarseness during this Monday (22). So that the journalist can recover promptly, today, exceptionally Vou Te Contar will be presented by Alinne Prado”.

Recently, Claudette Troiano renewed his contract with RedeTV! for another year. Although the program, which has been on the air for a year, has been approaching zero in the audience, the presenter is very well regarded by businessman Sidney Oliveira, who is the one who is responsible for the attraction and, with that, the blonde will remain occupying the position of presenter of the program “I’ll tell you”.

At the time, Claudete was excited about the contract renewal and made a point of thanking the businessman: “I want to send a big kiss and my thanks also to Sidney Oliveira, this businessman so dear to the Brazilian people because he sells cheap medicine, right, Sydney? And because he’s a kind-hearted person too. He has been sponsoring our program from the beginning. The program was an idea of ​​Sidney Oliveira”