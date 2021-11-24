Coal futures soar in China on demand; ore also rises By Reuters



© Reuters. Coal in Lianyungang port 25/01/2018 REUTERS/Stringer



BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese futures contracts rose more than 13% on Wednesday, boosted by improving sentiment in the housing market and expectations of greater demand for steel ingredients at mills, although analysts are signaling risks to weak fundamentals.

Financial regulators have told some banks to provide more loans to real estate companies for project development in efforts to ease liquidity tensions across the sector, according to sources.

“The ferrous sector is now repairing losses from the previous period with signs of relief in the housing market,” said Cheng Peng, an analyst at SinoSteel Futures.

Meanwhile, the industry expects an increase in output in the coming months, after restricting its output more than required by authorities, which could benefit demand for raw materials, Cheng said.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodities Exchange for January delivery soared as much as 13.5% to RMB 2,170 ($339.71) a tonne and closed up 12.4% at 2,149 yuan per ton.

Coke futures on the Dalian exchange jumped 4.8% to RMB 3,050 per tonne.

Benchmark futures extended gains after hitting the 10% daily trading limit on Tuesday and rose 5.8% to RMB 617 per tonne.

Still, analysts are concerned about market swings.

“The government’s efforts to secure coal supplies have had a fundamental impact on its supply and demand,” analysts at Huatai Futures wrote in a note, adding that liquidity for coking coal and coke is now insufficient.

Spot prices for 62% iron ore for delivery to China rose by $2 to $97.5 a ton on Tuesday, data from consultancy SteelHome showed.

Construction rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 3.2% to RMB 4,502 a tonne.

Hot-rolled coils advanced 3.2% to RMB 4,599 per tonne, and stainless steel futures rose 3.6% to RMB 18,145 per tonne.

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila)