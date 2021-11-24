Complexo do Salgueiro: find out who they are and what families and police say about the nine killed in the clash | Rio de Janeiro

Share this news on WhatsApp

In addition to eight bodies finding in a mangrove swamp, in the region known as Palmeira, the death of Igor da Costa Coutinho was also linked to the clash on Tuesday (23).

According to the Military Police, he would have been wounded on Sunday (21), during the clashes, he was even helped, but he did not resist the injuries. He would have been one of the men who shot at 38-year-old Sgt. Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva, who died on Saturday (20).

THE Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí Homicide Police (DHNSG), which is investigating the case, sent a letter to the Military Police requesting the names of the agents who participated in the action and the seizure of weapons for expert examinations.

The objective is to clarify the dynamics of the facts and investigate possible abuses of conduct. The Public Ministry also instituted a Criminal Investigation Procedure (PIC) to analyze possible violations, which were reported by residents and relatives of those killed in the action. g1 gathered these reports and the police version.

The clashes in Complexo do Salgueiro started at dawn on Saturday (20), when Sgt. Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva, 38, of the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo), was shot at by criminals during a patrol in Itaúna, locality which is inside the Complexo do Salgueiro. The policeman was rescued, but died in hospital.

Sergeant Leandro Rumbelsperger was at the PM since 2006, was married and had two children. He was buried on Sunday (21).

O Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) was mobilized and justified its presence in the place of absolute exceptionality for the identification and arrest of those responsible for the murder of sergeant Rumbelsperger, in addition to the removal of police officers from inside the community.

BOPE also stated in the document that there was an ambulance to help civilians and police, if necessary.

According to residents, the deaths that took place within the community and the bodies that were left in a mangrove region would be police retaliation for the sergeant’s death. They say that police officers caught people who were on the street – many not involved in the crime -, tortured and killed.

“The situation there was a horror scenario. There are people who cannot recognize it, because their face is all disfigured by a knife. How can anyone say that this person was killed in an exchange of gunfire if his face was all disfigured? ”, questioned the relative of one of the dead, who also said that he received guidance from the IML to make the recognition of his family member from the chest down due to the bad condition of the face.

Despite the accusations about the practice of torture against suspects during the operation in Salgueiro, those responsible for the investigation they deny that there are signs that the dead were tortured.

The Military Police also denies violations and says they have been in confrontation with bandits in the forested region, close to the mangrove swamp.

See who the nine dead willow are

1.Kauã Brenner Gonçalves Miranda – 17 years old

Underage and without police records, Kauã was the eldest of five siblings and, according to the family, he was with friends when he was caught. Police, however, claim that he was wearing camouflage, which would indicate that he was part of the criminal faction operating in the area.

Kauã’s mother, Amanda Gonçalves, testified at the Homicide Police Station in Niterói and São Gonçalo, and stated that her son had a finger cut off.

He was buried on the afternoon of Tuesday (23), at São Miguel Cemetery, in São Gonçalo.

2. Rafael Menezes Alves – 28 years old

Rafael did not have a criminal record, but his name was on an incident record related to the crimes of drug trafficking and association in competition with corruption of minors.

Rafael’s sister, Milena Menezes, also reported signs of torture in her brother’s body. According to her, in addition to gunshot marks on his chest and leg, he had a knife piercing in the gluteal region.

“They already knew they were going to kill, so why do that? Why torture? It seems they’re killing animals, killing rats. My brother didn’t hurt anyone. They did a lot of meanness to him. There are teenagers there who had their fingers ripped off. to do that?”, Milena said.

She also said Rafael worked as a bricklayer’s assistant and was on the street drinking with friends when he was allegedly caught by the police.

3. Carlos Eduardo Curado De Almeida – 31 years old

Carlos had three criminal notes: drug trafficking and related conduct, reception, false identity; in addition to six records of occurrences as the perpetrator of crimes of disobedience, contempt, threats, false identity, reception and drug trafficking.

He was married and has three children. Carlos was buried on the afternoon of Tuesday (23), at São Miguel Cemetery, in São Gonçalo.

4. Jhonata Klando Pacheco Sodré – 28 years old

Born and raised in Pará, Jhonata appears in lawsuits in that state for increased theft, drug trafficking and similar conduct. To the Extra newspaper, Jhonata’s wife said that her husband, to whom she had been married for 9 years, was removed from the house.

She also denounced signs of torture in her partner’s body.

“They took them alive, stabbed them to death. They all have no genitals, apart from those who have no eyes, no legs, no arms,” ​​said Jhonatha’s wife, who declined to be identified.

5. Élio Da Silva Araújo – 52 years old

It has an annotation from 2013, already filed, by possessory embezzlement, which is when someone takes someone else’s property unfairly, either clandestinely or irregularly, but without the use of force. He worked as an electrician and lived in Salgueiro for 10 years.

Élio’s sister, Cleonice da Silva Araújo, told the “Extra” newspaper that her brother was beheaded.

“If it was a shot, I would accept it. But they beheaded my brother. Unfortunately, justice works that way. He lived here for 10 years. As long as they continue like this, many victims will be killed that way,” he said.

6. Italo George Barbosa de Souza Gouvêa Rossi – 33 years old

Italo, also known as Shadow, had six criminal notes: illegal possession of a weapon, aggravated homicide (2), drug trafficking, association with trafficking and active corruption and seven records of occurrence.

He was buried on the afternoon of Tuesday (23), at São Miguel Cemetery, in São Gonçalo.

7.David Wilson Oliveira Antunes – 23 years old

No tickets or criminal notes, was also among the dead at the Complexo do Salgueiro. He was buried on the afternoon of Tuesday (23), at São Miguel Cemetery, in São Gonçalo.

8. Douglas Vinícius Medeiros De Souza – 27 years old

Also had no criminal notes or police tickets. He was the first to be buried on Tuesday (23), at São Miguel Cemetery, in São Gonçalo.

9. Igor da Costa Coutinho – 24 years old

No criminal notes or police records, but named by the Military Police as a suspect in having killed Sgt. Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva. According to the PM, Igor would have been wounded in a confrontation on Sunday (21), rescued, but he could not resist the injuries and died on the way to hospital. His body was not in the mangrove.

Understand the dynamics of the facts:

the clashes start at dawn on Saturday (20th) and sergeant Leandro Rumbelsperger dies after being attacked during a patrol in the Itaúna location, inside the Complexo do Salgueiro;

still on Saturday, the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE) is called to carry out an action on the spot;

on Sunday morning (21), an elderly woman was shot in the arm;

on Sunday afternoon, a SAMU team was called in to rescue an injured man. Armed criminals allegedly forced the ambulance to remove him from the scene. The man was Igor da Costa Coutinho who did not resist his injuries and died on his way to the hospital.

Bope leaves Complexo do Salgueiro on Sunday night and registers the action with the 72nd DP, according to the military police, makes a record at the 72nd DP;

residents begin to report on social networks and messaging apps the existence of bodies in the community;

on Monday morning (22), images show residents removing eight bodies from the mangrove swamp and taking them to a vacant lot;

the Civil Police is called in to carry out the investigation on the spot, more than 12 hours after BOPE leaves the community. The Homicide Police Station of Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí (DHNSG) says that it was only notified on Monday (22).