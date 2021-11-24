Conmebol vetoes Globo at Libertadores after ‘pirate’ interview airing · TV News

Conmebol vetoed entry from any Globo professional at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo (Uruguay), to cover the Libertadores final between Palmeiras and Flamengo next Saturday (27). The broadcaster was punished for a “pirate” display of a press conference by coach Abel Ferreira, from São Paulo club, in the semifinals of the competition.

The exhibition took place after Verdão qualified for the final in a one-on-one draw against Atlético-MG, on September 28, on the Troca de Passes program, on SporTV. As a result, the station did not have any credentials approved for the Libertadores final or for the confrontation between Athletico-PR and Red Bull Bragantino, in the Copa Sudamericana, last weekend.

According to the TV news, the governing body of South American football opted for the veto because, by contract, the exhibition of live press conferences of its tournaments by companies that do not own the rights to broadcast the games in any media is prohibited.

In other words, only SBT, Disney and Conmebol itself on their social networks could show the images in real time. The column found that one of the rights holders noticed the infringement and filed the complaint with the confederation, which investigated and confirmed the fact.

Conmebol’s decision was enshrined last week. Globo already complained about the difficulty in getting credentials for the coverage, when it realized that its competitors had easier access. The veto caused great discomfort at the station.

Within the limitations imposed at this time of the coronavirus pandemic, Globo is still looking for alternatives between invitations and tickets for the general public in an attempt to have producers or website reporters inside the stadium. Some names are even already in Uruguay.

Officially sought out, Globo did not comment on the case until the conclusion of this text. If you do, the report will be updated. Conmebol also did not comment.

Palmeiras x Flamengo play on Saturday at 5 pm (Brasilia time). SBT and Fox Sports exhibit the game exclusively on open and pay TV, respectively, for all of Brazil.