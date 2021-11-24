Consumer confidence drops in November and hits lowest level since April | Economy

The Consumer Confidence Index (ICC) of the FGV IBRE dropped 1.4 points in November, to 74.9 points – the lowest value since April (72.5 points), as reported this Wednesday (24) by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation .

In quarterly moving averages, the index continued to fall, dropping 2.3 points to 75.5 points, being the third consecutive month of retraction.

1 of 1 Consumer Trust — Photo: Economy g1 Consumer trust — Photo: Economy g1

“Despite the advance of vaccination, its favorable consequences in the reduction of cases and deaths and relaxation of restrictive measures, the increase in economic uncertainty in the face of high inflation, restrictive monetary policy and greater indebtedness of low-income families make the situation even uncomfortable and the prospects are still full of threats”, said Viviane Seda Bittencourt, Coordinator of the Surveys.

In November, the index was influenced by worsening both in the assessment of the current situation and expectations. The Current Situation Index (ISA) decreased 2.1 points, to 66.9 points, while the Expectations Index (IE) dropped 1.0 point, to 81.4 points.

The analysis by income group reveals a worsening of confidence for all groups, with the exception of families with income between R$ 4,800.01 and R$ 9,600.00, which presented accommodation for the second consecutive month. The income range between R$ 2,100.01 and R$ 4,800.00 registered the worst performance with a drop of 6.7 points to 66.3 points, eliminating the advance registered in the previous month.

According to FGV, the worsening of consumers’ assessment of the current situation was driven by the deterioration of the local economic situation and family finances.

The Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) soared 10.67% in the 12-month period up to October, the sharpest rate since January 2016.

Faced with persistently strong inflation indicators, the Central Bank has promoted an intense monetary tightening cycle, which is seen as an impediment to economic growth, as higher interest rates tend to cool down spending. The Selic rate is currently at 7.75% per annum. The market projects a rate of 9.25% per year at the end of 2021, reaching 11.25% per year in 2022.

The survey collected information from 1510 households between the 1st and 22nd of November.