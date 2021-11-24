Controversial, Ralf Schumi says the world is over for Verstappen

Max Verstappen no longer have chances to be champion of Formula 1 in 2021, at least that’s what you think Ralph Schumacher, former category driver and brother of the legend Michael. According to him, the whole of the Mercedes and the Dutchman’s bad luck this season will be crucial in the championship decision against Lewis Hamilton.

The lack of luck mentioned by the German can be noticed in the Hungarian GPs, where he reached the strike caused by Valtteri boots in the first corner, in the collision with the seven times champion in Great Britain and the tire puncture in Azerbaijan. In all these moments, he lost key points, but continues to lead the world championship with two races to go.

Read too:

“Mercedes currently has the most stable set,” Schumacher commented to sky sports from Germany. “Max gives it his all and shows how good he is. However, he doesn’t stand a chance under normal circumstances.”

“Maybe he’ll get the luck he’s lacked so far. If he had that at the start of the season, he could already be world champion at this point,” he added.

Despite Ralf’s favoritism to Hamilton, Verstappen could be the anticipated champion at the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​scheduled for December 5th. To do this, all he has to do is win the race and hope that the Brit will finish sixth, if he gets the fastest lap, or seventh if he doesn’t get the extra point. Check out all the possibilities here.

The best videos about motorsport are on the Motorsport.com channel. Apply now, give the like (‘joinha’) in the videos and activate notifications, to always stay on top of everything that goes on two or four wheels.

Podcast #148: Has the game turned in favor of Mercedes? Who is the favorite for the title?

Your browser does not support the audio element.

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: