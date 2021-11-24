Corinthians ends preparations to face Cear; see possible lineup

Corinthians ended, this Wednesday morning, the last training session before the match against Ceará, away from home. At CT Joaquim Grava, Sylvinho ended the preparation and defined the related ones – see the 24 names here.

After warming up on Field 1 of CT, the players went to Field 2, where Sylvinho made a marking and ball possession activity in a reduced field. In the last part of training, the players practiced offensive and defensive set pieces focused on this Thursday’s match, at 20:00, at Castelão. The cast travels to Fortaleza this Wednesday.

For the match against Ceará, Corinthians will be without Cantillo and Giuliano, both with injuries to the posterior muscle of the right thigh. Besides them, Roni does not go to Fortaleza as he is suspended, while Ruan Oliveira is still recovering from a surgical revision on his left knee.

Thus, the tendency is for Sylvinho to repeat the squad that won the derby against Santos last Sunday. Corinthians must go to the field with: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Du Queiroz, Renato Augusto, Gabriel Pereira and Róger Guedes; Job

It is worth remembering that Corinthians is currently fourth in the Brasileirão with 53 points added. The Parque São Jorge team depends only on you to stay within the G4.

