Corinthians renews Lucas Piton’s contract and raises full-back fine to 50 million euros | corinthians

On Tuesday, Corinthians announced the renewal of contract for left-back Lucas Piton, 21 years old. The player had bond until December 2022, now extended to the end of 2024.

In addition to giving Lucas Piton a salary increase, Corinthians raised the youth’s severance penalty for clubs abroad. It went from 35 million euros to 50 million euros, around R$ 315 million at the current price.

– Feeling of great happiness. Very happy. I wanted to thank God and the club for giving me this. I want to tell the fans that there will never be a lack of will, a lot of race and that these three years will be of great joy, God willing – said Lucas Piton, to Corinthians TV.

Immediate reserve of Fábio Santos in the main squad of Corinthians, Piton is seen as a promising young man with the potential not only to be the team’s starter in the future, but also to be negotiated with European football.

Lucas Piton signs contract renewal with Corinthians

The full-back is one of the rare players with 100% of the economic rights linked to Timon.

This season, Piton has played 19 games, scored a goal and provided three assists for his teammates. Since 2019 in the professional cast, he has taken the field 54 times.

