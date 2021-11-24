Corinthians squad welcomed by Duilio and fans at the airport on Libertadores arrival

The Corinthians female squad arrived in Brazil on Tuesday night with the Libertadores cup in hand. At Guarulhos airport, in São Paulo, the athletes and the coaching staff were welcomed by the fans, the press and by the club president, Duilio Monteiro Alves.

The Corinthians disembarked shortly before 22:00 and appeared in the airport lobby only around 23:15, when they attended to the fans and the press. The first contact of all the athletes and technical committee was with Duilio, which welcomed the entire delegation right at the gate.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Cris, who is our director, Arthur, the entire commission who did an incredible job and now we are three-time champions in America”, said the president at the time.

The first to meet the president was the club’s women’s football director, Cris Gambaré. She greeted Duilio and handed him the competition champion medal. Soon after, goalkeeper Kemelli, who had the cup, was received by the president and posed for a photo. The rest of the cast and commission joined shortly thereafter.

The profile of the Corinthians Women in Instagram did a live and recorded the arrival of the athletes acclaimed by the fans. The page also published photos that quickly went viral of Duilio and Kemelli with the cup and a Juliet sunglasses model, which has been a trademark of the goalkeeper – before the president, Cris Gambaré was also photographed with the object, still in Uruguay.

The athletes attended to the fans and the press and went to the delegation bus shortly thereafter. The club announced that on Wednesday and Thursday they will all have a complete rest and will show up again on Friday to resume their training routine. Corinthians still has the title of Paulistão up for grabs, against São Paulo.

See more at: Corinthians Women, Libertadores da America and Dulio Monteiro Alves.