Corinthians Trio performs for a preparatory tournament with the Brazilian team

The three Corinthians players called up for a friendly tournament by the Brazilian team, in Manaus, presented themselves to the coach Pia Sundhage this Tuesday.

At Tamires and Yasmine sides and the Adriana striker joined the group this Tuesday at 1pm. Defender Erika, it is worth remembering, was initially called up, but had to be cut after tore the ligament.

The Brazilian team’s first training session will also take place this Tuesday, at 6 pm, at the Arena da Amazônia. The Brazilian team debuts at the Manaus International Tournament on Thursday, against India. The dispute takes place during the FIFA Date.

In addition to the Indian team, Venezuela and Chile also participate in the friendly tournament. Brazil will debut in the tournament against India, at 10 pm on the 25th – Check out the full schedule for Brazil below.

The Corinthians players traveled to Brazil to be with the Brazilian team the day after winning the tri-championship of the Libertadores Feminina. The rest of the delegation is scheduled to arrive in Brazil this Tuesday, at 9:50 pm, at Guarulhos Airport.

In time: the Corinthians fans still have one more commitment this season. The team defines the Paulista title against São Paulo. The finals must take place after the end of the FIFA Date.

Check out the Brazil games schedule

Brazil x India – at 10 pm on November 25, at Arena da Amazônia

Brazil x Venezuela – at 9 pm on November 28, at Arena da Amazônia

Brazil x Chile – at 9 pm on December 1st, at Arena Amazônia

