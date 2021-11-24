Covaxin is less effective against delta variant coronavirus

The Covaxin vaccine, developed in India and widely used in the country, proved to be less effective than expected against covid-19 due to the prevalence of the delta variant, according to a study released on Tuesday (23) in the scientific journal Lancet Infectious Diseases .

Covaxin was developed by the Bharat Biotech laboratory and received urgent approval from the World Health Organization (WHO) last week. The immunizing agent is being used in 17 countries.

The WHO described the drug as a vaccine “extremely adapted to low-income and middle-income countries due to its ease of storage”, and whose efficacy was 78% after two doses administered just over a month apart.

Thanks to these results, Covaxin became part of the list of vaccines against covid-19 approved by the WHO, together with the immunizers of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson&Johnson, Sinopharm and Sinovac.

However, when distributed among the population, the vaccine was less effective due to the delta variant, which is currently the dominant one.

According to the study published on Tuesday, data suggest that the vaccine prevented symptomatic infection in half of the people who received it, and not in three-quarters, as happened in clinical trials, carried out between November 2020 and January 2021, before the delta variant to spread.