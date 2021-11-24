Covid-19: 2-meter distance does not prevent transmission, says new study | Health

Fernando Frazão / Brazil Agency Covid-19: 2-meter distancing does not prevent transmission, says new study

Researchers at the University of Cambridge, UK, said that the social distance of two meters to prevent contagion by Covid-19 is an arbitrary measure. The study, published in the scientific journal ‘Physics of Fluids’, says that the airborne transmission of the virus is variable and can exceed distances greater than 2 meters.

With this, scientists pointed out the ineffectiveness of social distancing as the only measure to combat Covid-19. They stated that the use of a mask, good ventilation of the environment and vaccination are strategies that, added to distancing, work very well to avoid contagion.

The team also concluded that if a person with Covid-19 and without a mask coughs, they can contaminate another from two meters away, even in more open environments.

The researchers observed that there is no abrupt break from two meters, concluding that the cough of an infected person who does not wear a mask can emit larger droplets, which soon fall onto nearby surfaces, but that the small droplets spread easily, the depend on the ventilation of the environment.

Therefore, scientists conclude that social distancing, by itself, is not an effective measure of transmission reduction, hence the importance of vaccination.