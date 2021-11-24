Covid-19 could kill 700,000 more in Europe by March – DW – 11/23/2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday (23/11) that the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe will cause 700,000 additional deaths by March if the current trend continues.

Through a statement, the organization released the forecast that intensive care services will be under high or extreme pressure “in 49 of the 53 countries that make up the European region by March 1, 2022”, when the accumulated deaths will exceed 2, 2 million. So far, 1.5 million people have died in the region due to covid-19.

For the WHO, the increase in cases in Europe is due to several factors: the dominance of the contagious delta variant, the relaxation of restrictions, the drop in temperatures and the consequent increase in meetings in closed environments, and the large number of people still not vaccinated.

Daily deaths have doubled since September

According to official data, deaths linked to the coronavirus have doubled since the end of September in Europe, going from 2,100 per day to about 4,200, on average.

“The situation in Europe and Central Asia is very serious. We are facing a winter full of challenges,” said WHO director for Europe, Hans Kluge, calling, in addition to vaccination, for preventive measures, such as the use of a mask , hygiene and physical distance.

“To live with this virus and get on with our daily lives, we need an approach that goes beyond the vaccine. That means getting standard doses and a booster if offered, but also incorporating preventive measures into our routines,” Kluge said.

According to the WHO, the use of the mask reduces the incidence of the disease by 53%. If its use were widespread, more than 160,000 deaths could be prevented by March 1, according to the organization, which also recommended a booster dose of the anti-covid vaccine to increase the effectiveness of the immunization.

In Europe, 53.5% of the total population has already completed the vaccination schedule, but there are big differences between countries: while in some the rate does not reach 10%, in others it exceeds 80%.

md/lf (AFP, EFE)