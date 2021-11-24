COVID-19: eight cities in the south of Minas cancel New Year’s Eve and Carnival – Gerais

Brazpolis is one of the municipalities with the 2022 carnival canceled (photo: Image reproduction city hall)

The 2022 carnival is canceled in at least eight municipalities in the south of Minas Gerais, which are routes for tourists from different states. The list, which grows every day, includes Borda da Mata, Brazpolis, Cambu, Crego do Bom Jesus, Gonalves, Paraispolis, Poos de Caldas and Sapuca Mirim. City halls informed that the aim is to preserve the health of the population, due to COVID-19, avoiding agglomerations. Some municipalities have also canceled public New Year’s and the city’s birthday parties, such as in Paraispolis.

Sul de Minas itinerary for those looking for parties in the interior of the state, which attracts tourists from Minas Gerais, So Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other states in the carnival. The most famous destinations on this date include Cambu, Gonalves, Paraispolis, Santa Rita do Sapuca and others. Free parties in squares and avenues are a tradition in small towns and drive the economy through tourism. In Santa Rita do Sapuca, the main attraction is the Bloco do Urso, a private party confirmed for 2022.

BRAZIL

Giant dolls that have been a tradition in the Brazpolis carnival for almost 20 years will be out of contact with the population in the city. Carnival and New Year’s Eve 2022 were suspended by the city hall. “Even with lower levels of contamination, although cases are still happening everywhere, we believe that events of this size are not yet adequate due to the large circulation of people, city dwellers and tourists.”

FOREST EDGE

“We are not going to do Carnaval 2022”, said Mayor Borda da Mata in a video, to avoid further propagation of COVID-19. Citing more than 600,000 people killed in the pandemic in the country, including 52 residents of Borda, Vice-Mayor Celinho Direct: “we don’t want to repeat this story in our municipality.” Values ​​that would be used for carnival will be used by the city hall in public health, and the city’s next party should be the patron saint and municipal emancipation in July 2022, says the city.

CAMBOO

Cambu will not have the famous parades of Carnival blocks and schools, in addition to free concerts that brought together thousands of residents and tourists in Praa da Matriz until the year 2020. Mayor Tales Tadeu mentioned in a note that the objective is to prioritize the health of the population , as the pandemic has not ended “and taking into account the large agglomerations that form on this date, the Carnival festivities in 2022 are suspended”.

CREDIT OF THE GOOD JESUS

The mayor of Crrego do Bom Jesus, Eliana Alves e Silva, canceled the 2022 carnival and the optional point of the date. She considers that as “the pandemic still persists and the whole world suffers, the agglomerations must be avoided, to contain the coronavirus contagion”. The municipality of about 3,700 inhabitants held the well-known pre-carnival “CarnaKrggo”.

GONALVES

Even with the flexibility of municipalities in relation to the pandemic, mayors in the Gonalves region are concerned about the flow of people at the carnival and the contagion caused by COVID-19. Mayor Mrcio de Oliveira canceled rveillon and carnival 2022. “On Sunday (of carnival), which is a very crowded day, there are up to 8,000 people in the city. So, due to this concern, we decided to cancel it.” When answering whether the decision would be revised in the future depending on the epidemiological situation, he was pessimistic: “you can’t organize a carnival overnight”.

PARAISPOLIS

Paraispolis canceled New Year’s Eve 2022, the city’s birthday in January and carnival 2022. The city hall quoted in a note that the decision was taken considering “the large number and circulation of people on these dates and, consequently, the difficulty of maintaining the necessary sanitary actions to avoid COVID-19.” The city’s anniversary will only have civic ceremonies, and New Year’s Eve and Carnival were canceled after a meeting with other mayors in the region.

SLUDGE WELLS

The option for carnival secures Poos de Caldas’ justification for canceling the party for 2022 and public events. The city hall celebrates the low epidemiological indices of COVID-19 at the moment and the expansion of vaccination, without neglecting prevention. “Even so, we need to put health safety first and we have reached a consensus that it will be a moment of caution”, says the municipal secretary of Sade, Carlos Mosconi.

SAPUCA-MIRIM

Sapuca-Mirim canceled the carnival after a meeting between the city hall and neighboring municipalities and epidemiological surveillance bodies to avoid crowding of the population and tourists. “Due to the possibility of a new wave of contagion for Covid-19 and, mainly considering the solidarity with the families mourning the loss of their loved ones during the pandemic, we will not hold the street Carnival in the city in 2022.” (Nayara Andery/ Special for EM)