Covid: Europe’s wave of violent protests against new lockdowns and vaccine demand

by

Police officers in front of a fire on a European street

Credit, EPA

Photo caption,

Protesters set fire to various objects on the streets of European cities, including cars and motorcycles

A few months ago, covid-19 cases in Europe dropped to one of the lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.

This week, however, a wave of violent protests erupted in European cities against measures taken by government officials against the advance of the coronavirus. There are criticisms of the demand for vaccines and the new harsh measures against crowding and movement of people.

In the Netherlands, for example, protesters burned cars and clashed with police armed with stones and fireworks. In response, security agents used truncheons, dogs, horses, water cannons and rubber bullets. These were nights of “pure violence”, described Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Credit, Sven Simcic – Video In Verzet/Reuters

Photo caption,

Demonstrators in the Netherlands threw rocks and fireworks at police

In Belgium, large marches began peacefully but ended in vandalism and clashes between protesters and police, who responded with tear gas and water cannons.