Covid or flu? Know how to differentiate the symptoms and how to proceed

RIO — With symptoms similar to those of Covid-19, the flu has caused a rush to public health units and offices in Rio. The municipal Health Department confirmed that a week ago the capital was facing an outbreak of Influenza A and had an I appeal for people — except children under 6 months — to try to get vaccinated against the disease at health centers. Now, the immunizing agent can be applied on the same day as the coronavirus vaccine.

Caused by different viruses — influenza with Influenza and Covid-19 with SARS-CoV-2 — the illnesses can present similar symptoms, making diagnosis difficult. Among the few singularities that can help to differentiate clinically are two very common symptoms in patients with the new coronavirus that do not manifest themselves in influenza: loss of smell and taste.

The main form of flu contamination occurs when having contact with secretions from the airways of someone who has the disease. There is also transmission when touching contaminated surfaces and putting the hands to the eyes, mouth and nose.

In places where the two viruses circulate simultaneously, the clinical diagnosis of the infection becomes more difficult. The infectologist Tânia Vergara explains that without the test it is impossible to distinguish whether the person with symptoms is contaminated with Covid-19 or another respiratory virus. The president of the Society of Infectious Diseases of the State of Rio de Janeiro also says that the precautions are the same: prefer airy environments, use of masks and hand hygiene.

— The correct thing is to adopt what happens in Asian countries, for example. In cases of symptoms, prefer to stay at home and, if you go out, use the mask. The symptoms are very similar, so look for a public health facility to get tested for Covid-19

How to proceed?

The Municipal Health Department emphasizes that anyone with flu-like symptoms should seek a health facility to take the Covid and Influenza test, and receive necessary medical advice. President of the Society of Infectious Diseases of the State of Rio, Tânia Vergara explains that, in these cases, only testing is able to define the disease.

For the epidemiologist Paulo Petry, a professor at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, it is important for the population to have their annual flu vaccination up to date precisely to avoid this type of confusion about the symptoms.

– The campaign applied the vaccine that protects against the three seasonal influenza viruses in circulation during the season, but in private clinics there is still the option of tetravalent, which has coverage for an extra strain – explained the specialist.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, only 57% of the target audience participated in the flu vaccination campaign, which ended in August. However, as there are still doses, the application continues.

— We have about 400 thousand doses, which is enough for us to vaccinate for a long period and, probably, to supply all the pent-up demand. As it is a prevalent winter virus, we never expect an outbreak of flu at this time of year, but it was also expected that when there was a drop in Covid cases, another respiratory disease could reappear: we had very few cases of Influenza in the last two years, which indicates that we still have many people susceptible to the disease – he explained.

Soranz said that no evidence of side effects was found when the vaccines against Covid-19 and Influenza A are conjugated and that, therefore, the protocol of giving a 15-day interval between the two immunizers was abolished.

— We are working with samples, so we still don’t have consolidated data on how many tests were positive for Influenza in the last week. But less than 3% of tests done in this period were positive for Covid-19. The main strategy to contain the spread is to vaccinate against the flu: despite being less lethal than Covid, it deserves all the attention, especially for groups that tend to have more severe symptoms, such as children up to six years old, pregnant women and the elderly – he concluded the secretary.