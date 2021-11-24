Covid’s fourth wave in Europe threatens Brazil? experts explain

After a period of optimism, with the control of Covid-19 between mid-April and August of this year, some countries in Europe are again seeing the records of new cases of the infection soar. Scientists heard by metropolises claim that the fourth wave of the pandemic on the continent is a threat to the entire world, including Brazil.

“As long as we don’t vaccinate everyone, if we give up the use of masks, release agglomerations and we don’t ask for the vaccine passport, it is expected that there will be new waves. The disease is cyclic and new cycles will be avoided by vaccinating the population”, says epidemiologist Carla Domingues, a specialist in public health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has been issuing recurrent warnings about the situation in Europe. This Monday (11/23), during the opening conference of the Brazilian Congress of Epidemiology, one of the directors of the entity, Mariângela Simão, stated that the world is entering a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:

Coronavirus Infection with the new coronavirus affects people in different ways. It can cause anything from mild symptoms to severe conditions, requiring hospitalizationGetty Images obesity and Elderly people and people with comorbidities such as heart disease, lung disease or diabetes, and the immunosuppressed are at increased risk of developing more serious complications from Covid-19Getty Images Covid coronavirus cough At the beginning of the pandemic, the main symptoms associated with the disease were fever, tiredness, dry cough, body aches, nasal congestion, runny nose and diarrheaAndrea Piacquadio/Pexels Coronavirus Almost two years after the confirmation of the first case, with the appearance of new variants of the coronavirus, the list of symptoms has undergone some changesGetty Images smell, smell Patients also began to report chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Fatigue, muscle or body pain, headache, loss of smell and/or taste, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are also part of the symptomsMicrogen Images/Science Photo Library/GettyImages Coronavirus COVID-19 The Delta variant, first identified in India, quickly spread around the world and generated a new profile of the disease.Getty Images woman with headache It now resembles a cold, with headaches, sore throat, runny nose and fever, according to a symptom-tracking study by scientists at King’s College London. Boy_Anupong/Getty Images Coronavirus illustration Changing the profile of symptoms is a challenge in controlling the pandemic, as people can associate them with a common flu and not respect the quarantine, increasing viral circulationpixabay mask illustration A study carried out in the United Kingdom, with 38,000 people, showed that the symptoms of Covid-19 are different between men and women. Getty Images Man and woman While they tend to experience more shortness of breath, fatigue, chills and fever, they are more likely to lose their sense of smell, experience chest pain and have a persistent cough.Getty Images elderly covid test Symptoms also change between young and old. People over 60 years of age report diarrhea more often, while loss of smell is less common.Getty Images vaccination illustration Most infected people who have taken both doses of the vaccine suffer from symptoms considered mild, such as headache, runny nose, sneezing and sore throatMalt Mueller/GettyImages 0

Vaccination

Currently, Europe is experiencing a heterogeneous situation regarding vaccination coverage. While Portugal and Spain have 86.6% and 79.6% of the population fully immunized, respectively, Germany follows with 68% of the population with two doses or a single dose, Austria with 65%, Estonia with 59% and Russia with 37%, according to the Our World In Data platform.

The stagnant vaccine coverage combined with the advance of the Delta variant of the new coronavirus – especially among unvaccinated ones – and the relaxation of protection measures are factors that have contributed to the increase in cases.

Although Brazil has, until this Monday (11/22), 70.9% of the population aged 12 or over fully immunized against Covid-19, Carla Domingues recalls that the country of continental proportions also experiences disparities in relation to vaccination.

“Just as most countries have stagnated at 60% of the vaccinated population, but with non-homogeneous coverage, we have municipalities very well in the vaccination campaign and others that are far behind, leaving their populations more vulnerable”, says the epidemiologist.

Along with this, there is the resumption of travel abroad, which can result in greater circulation of the virus.

Reaction time

Epidemiologist Carla Domingues recalls that the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in Brazil has a three-month lag in relation to the US and European countries. It was like that at the beginning of the pandemic and for almost two years. “We saw the pandemic start in developed countries and then come with more force after a while”, he recalls.

So that the country does not repeat this cycle, biomedical Melanie Fontes-Dutra, a researcher at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and scientific promoter by the Covid-19 Analysis Network, says that it is necessary to accelerate vaccination even more here, with the complete two-dose regimen.

“It is also necessary to reinforce measures that impact transmission, such as the use of masks, especially in closed environments, in addition to the preference for open and well-ventilated environments, as well as physical distance whenever possible”, reinforces Melanie.