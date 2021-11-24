Covid’s fourth wave in Europe threatens Brazil? experts explain

After a period of optimism, with the control of Covid-19 between mid-April and August of this year, some countries in Europe are again seeing the records of new cases of the infection soar. Scientists heard by metropolises claim that the fourth wave of the pandemic on the continent is a threat to the entire world, including Brazil.
“As long as we don’t vaccinate everyone, if we give up the use of masks, release agglomerations and we don’t ask for the vaccine passport, it is expected that there will be new waves. The disease is cyclic and new cycles will be avoided by vaccinating the population”, says epidemiologist Carla Domingues, a specialist in public health.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has been issuing recurrent warnings about the situation in Europe. This Monday (11/23), during the opening conference of the Brazilian Congress of Epidemiology, one of the directors of the entity, Mariângela Simão, stated that the world is entering a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
See what are the most common symptoms of Covid-19:
Vaccination
Currently, Europe is experiencing a heterogeneous situation regarding vaccination coverage. While Portugal and Spain have 86.6% and 79.6% of the population fully immunized, respectively, Germany follows with 68% of the population with two doses or a single dose, Austria with 65%, Estonia with 59% and Russia with 37%, according to the Our World In Data platform.
The stagnant vaccine coverage combined with the advance of the Delta variant of the new coronavirus – especially among unvaccinated ones – and the relaxation of protection measures are factors that have contributed to the increase in cases.
Although Brazil has, until this Monday (11/22), 70.9% of the population aged 12 or over fully immunized against Covid-19, Carla Domingues recalls that the country of continental proportions also experiences disparities in relation to vaccination.
“Just as most countries have stagnated at 60% of the vaccinated population, but with non-homogeneous coverage, we have municipalities very well in the vaccination campaign and others that are far behind, leaving their populations more vulnerable”, says the epidemiologist.
Along with this, there is the resumption of travel abroad, which can result in greater circulation of the virus.
Reaction time
Epidemiologist Carla Domingues recalls that the situation of the Covid-19 epidemic in Brazil has a three-month lag in relation to the US and European countries. It was like that at the beginning of the pandemic and for almost two years. “We saw the pandemic start in developed countries and then come with more force after a while”, he recalls.
So that the country does not repeat this cycle, biomedical Melanie Fontes-Dutra, a researcher at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and scientific promoter by the Covid-19 Analysis Network, says that it is necessary to accelerate vaccination even more here, with the complete two-dose regimen.
“It is also necessary to reinforce measures that impact transmission, such as the use of masks, especially in closed environments, in addition to the preference for open and well-ventilated environments, as well as physical distance whenever possible”, reinforces Melanie.