In 2020, total loans in the real estate sector represented around 10% of the national GDP, according to IPEA. In short, this demonstrated that Brazil is still behind in this respect compared to other nations, such as Chile (about 26%), the United States (about 60%) and the Netherlands (about 90%).

And so, this segment that still has a lot of growth potential caught the attention of Creditú, which has just arrived on Brazilian soil. The entry, which is the company’s biggest international expansion, comes after an investment of R$ 100 million made by Chilean Avla, which specializes in business insurance.

You’ll likely like it too:

Who can get real estate financing without a down payment at Caixa?

Caixa Financing: FGTS facilitates home ownership and payment

Is electric car more economical? How much does the supply cost?

Creditú arrives in Brazil and promises easy access to financing

According to Ignacio Alamos, CEO of Creditú in Chile:

“When we founded, the opportunity we saw was to deliver access to real estate finance to 60 million people in Latin America. Within that, the main opportunity we found is in Brazil. We started in Chile, which has a developed market, but Brazil is better than that.”

Launched in 2017 and also active in Peru and Mexico, fintech wants to encourage access to real estate credit for those who have difficulties in financing real estate in traditional banks, either because they do not have the minimum down payment required or because they do not have a 100% formal income . According to Felippe Astrachan, CEO of Creditú in Brazil:

“The properties that we are going to finance at the moment are residential, but if your income comes from MEI, our model is flexible precisely to allow people who have different sources of income to be able to buy their house.”

In addition, Creditú launched an operation that considers the origination of real estate credit combined with credit insurance. Thus, taking out insurance protects the investor from the risk of loss due to default and transfers it to the insurance company. “That way, we can decide and give the conditions based on our credit model”, adds Felippe.

Finally, while traditional banks take around 3 months to approve real estate financing, the same process at Creditú takes just 20 days. The credit lines are up to 90% of the property’s value, with a term of up to 35 years, and rates from 0.53% + IPCA per month.

Anyway, want to stay inside everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks like Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you’ll follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Creditú website.