Cristiano Ronaldo thrills with Manchester United victory: “We will never stop fighting” | Champions League

Manchester United started a new phase, now without Ole Solskjaer in charge, but something doesn’t change: Cristiano Ronaldo continues as savior in the Champions League. After marking the 2-0 victory against Villarreal and securing his sixth goal in five games in the tournament, the Portuguese ace celebrated the injection of confidence by qualifying for the next phase.

– It’s always good to play in Spain, incredible to win in Spain, rewarding to score in Spain, a country where I’ve always felt special… Congratulations to the boys for a great victory that puts us where we belong! – he wrote.

“We are Man United and we will never stop fighting for this club! Come on, Devils!”, cheered Ronaldo.

See the Champions League table

Cristiano scored 10 goals for United this season. He has scored in every team game in the Champions League. And more: it is one of 800 in official games in its career, a mark that few have reached in the history of football.

Manchester United reached 10 points in Group F and secured their place in the Round of 16 of the Champions League and the lead. Villarreal had seven points and remains in second place in the bracket. The team returns to the field this Sunday, in London, in a classic with Chelsea for the Premier League.