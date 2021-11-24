Critically ill children and dead elderly: meet victims of roadkill in Waukesha | World

Of the five people who died (read more below), three were members of a group called Milwaukee Dancing Granies, as well as one’s husband, while 18 of the 40 injured are children, some still hospitalized in serious condition.

Jessalyn Towers, 11, was parading with the group Waukesha Xtreme Dance when she was hit, and came to risk her life when she lost a kidney, suffered a fractured pelvis, lacerations in her lungs and the remaining kidney.

But, according to her uncle Ryan Kohnke, the girl held out hope and asked him to tell the doctors “just to cheat me back.”

She was one of ten children admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit at the same hospital, according to Fox News.

Other victims were the brothers Tucker Sparks, 12 years old, who had a head injury, and Jackson Sparks, of 8, who underwent brain surgery. The family still does not know the extent of the damage and the possible sequelae he could have, or even if he will survive.

Kenzie Hollingsworth, a fourth-grade student, was also hit in the head and had bleeding in the brain, in addition to head trauma and a fractured leg.

The Waukesha South Band is raising money to help pay for the treatment of some of its members, also injured in the running over.

Among them are Aidan Laughrin, 16 years old, who had fractured ribs and severe bruises, and also a teenager Tyler Pudleiner, who plays saxophone in the band and had to undergo two surgeries on Monday.

The only fatal victim with no connection to the Milwaukee Dancer Grandmothers group was Jane Kulich, 52 years old. She was an employee of Citizen Bank and was representing the company at the parade when she was run over.

Also 52 years old, Tamara Durand he was performing for the first time with the Dancer Grandmothers when he lost his life. Before the show, she made an excited post on a social network about her debut.

Leana ‘Lee’ Owen, 71, was even interviewed in August by a TV station for a profile of the Vovós Dancers group, which completed 37 years of activities in 2021. “We are a kind of little celebrities”, she celebrated on the occasion.

Virginia Sorenson, 79, was known as Ginny, was in the group for 19 years and was responsible for welcoming new members, as well as being one of the instructors and choreographers of the Dancer Grandmas.

Wilhelm Hospital, 81, was married to a member of Vovós Dançarinas, and became a volunteer who helped with transport and logistics for trips and performances, a kind of producer who ensured that everyone had everything they needed during their shows.

The mass hitch happened when 39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. stormed a Christmas parade with a speeding SUV. Police said the car breached barricades surrounding the annual parade shortly after 4:30 pm (local time, 7:30 pm Brasília).

Waukesha Police Department chief Dan Thompson told a news conference that “there is no evidence of terrorism” and that the driver was fleeing a “domestic disturbance” without giving further explanation.

The vehicle was recovered after the incident in the city, located about 32 km west of Milwaukee, and the driver was arrested.