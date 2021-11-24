Criticized, Mirella issues note on feat with Dynho: “Different things”

After receiving much criticism after the release of the video for No Passinho (Love Funk), in which she appears alongside her (future) ex-husband, Dynho Alves, Mirella spoke out about the episode. Through a note sent to the LeoDias column, the artist’s advisors stated that personal and professional life “are different things”. The statement also reinforces that the video was recorded by the former couple in April, before they joined Record TV’s Power Couple.

“Out of respect for the fans and to make it clear to everyone that the artists’ personal and professional lives are two different things, we inform you that today a clip was released with the former couple, which was produced in April this year and which has already it had its schedule scheduled by the Love Funk producer, which invested in the work and, obviously, needs to keep pace with the commitments signed”, says the note.

Then, the text sent by the artist’s advisors emphasizes that Mirella could not interfere in the producer’s plans and concludes that it is not up to the singer “as an Artist and hired by the Company, to interfere in any decisions that may eventually affect the interests of the company. Producer”.

On Tuesday (11/16), Mirella announced that she is getting divorced from her husband, dancer Dynho Alves, a member of the 13th edition of the reality show A Fazenda. Dynho and Mirella were living together in a luxury condominium in Mogi das Cruzes, Metropolitan Region of São Paulo. The funkeira has already left the place and returned to her old apartment, on the east side of the capital.

