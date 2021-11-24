Cruzeiro announces sales of more than 50,000 tickets and will have a record attendance in 2021 at Mineirão | cruise

Cruzeiro will beat its attendance record in 2022. In the last match of the season, against Náutico, in Mineirão, this Thursday, at 20:00 (GMT), the club will have more than 50 thousand fans present in the match.

It will be the biggest audience for Cruzeiro in Mineirão. The record of the season, so far, was against Brusque, when 34,687 payers were in a 2-0 victory, for the Serie B of the Brazilian Nationals. The audience forecast is 61,573.

There are no more tickets available for the Yellow, Red and Orange sectors. Tickets are also available for the Red Box, in addition to the Roxo sector and Mineirão Tribuna. The match will mark the retirement of Rafael Sobis and the farewell of defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral da Raposa.

Ticket sales take place until this Thursday. The Abrahão Caram car park will open at 4:00 pm, while Avenida C, Esplanada and gates will open at 5:00 pm.