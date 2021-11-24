Cruzeiro mobilizes fans and wants to break the record of the new Mineirão against Náutico

Cruzeiro tries to break the new Mineirão’s attendance record in the match this Thursday (25), against Náutico, for the 38th round of Série B. at the stadium.

The current record belongs to Atlético, obtained last Saturday (20), against Juventude, in the 34th round of the Brasileirão. At the time, 61,476 fans went to the stadium to accompany the leader of the main national tournament.

The stadium’s maximum capacity is 61,927 fans, a number made available to Raposa fans. The club mobilizes the fans to say goodbye to Rafael Sóbis, who recently announced his retirement.

The board announced, in its latest publication, that 50,000 fans have already purchased tickets for the club’s last match this season.

With no aspirations in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, Cruzeiro has 47 points and occupies 13th place.

