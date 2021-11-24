Cruzeiro sells more than 50,000 tickets for a game with Náutico – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Vinnicius Silva/Cruzeiro Mineirão will receive the largest audience of Cruzeiro in the 2021 season

The match between Cruzeiro and Náutico will register the best audience of Raposa in the season. More than 50 thousand tickets have already been sold for the game this Thursday (25th), at 8 pm, at Mineirão, for the 38th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship.

The upper yellow, red and orange sectors are already exhausted, leaving entries for the purple sector (upper and lower), orange (lower) and cabins (red and purple).

Blue Nation, you are my life! ??

my pride, my joy,

And nothing can describe

The sincere and immense love I feel for you! 50,000 people on Thursday. And counting… We still have popular tickets! ???? ?? André Araujo / Cruzeiro pic.twitter.com/86DM6cuivL – Cruise ?? (@Cruise) November 23, 2021

The match marks farewell to forward Rafael Sóbis, who announced his retirement, and defensive midfielder Ariel Cabral, who will complete 200 games for Raposa and should leave the club at the end of the season, with the end of his contract.

