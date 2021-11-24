Cruzeiro x Náutico: fans answer calls and 50 thousand are already guaranteed

Cruzeiro announced this Tuesday (23) afternoon that 50,000 tickets were sold for the match that marks the farewell of the season, the game against Náutico, next Thursday (25), at 20:00, at Mineirão, by last round of the Brazilian Series B Championship.

The last time Cruzeiro played to an audience of over 50,000 people was in 2019, in the second game of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América, when they were eliminated by River Plate, from Argentina, on penalties, 4-2. after 0 to 0 in normal time. In that game, 55,567 people were in Gigante da Pampulha.

It will also be the biggest audience of Fox since the resumption of games with fans due to less restrictive measures arising from the advance of vaccination against the coronavirus. Cruzeiro is already the holder of the largest audience in Serie B, when it placed 32,979 payers against Brusque. The club would have an even larger audience, but it ended up being impeded by restrictions from the Mineirão administrator, Minas Arena.

Last weekend, in the 1-0 defeat by CSA, Coritiba came close to the heavenly mark, when they placed 32,506 payers at Couto Pereira. In the game that defined its return to Serie A, the victory over Operário by 2-1, Botafogo performed for an audience of 24,087 payers at Nilton Santos, Engenhão.

What draws attention is that the game is no longer worth anything to Fox, who will end the season once again knowing that they will compete in Serie B in 2022. Even so, the fans want to show their passion to the team, which they will have in this duel with the Náutico the farewell of Rafael Sóbis and also Ariel Cabral.

Remember with rival

Cruzeiro holds the largest audience in the history of Mineirão, when it played to 132,834 fans. However, in figures related to the stadium’s post-reform period for the 2014 World Cup, Fox ended up losing last weekend the record for the largest audience in the so-called ‘Novo Mineirão’, when Atlético registered 61,476 fans in the duel with o Juventude, for the Campeonato Brasileiro, surpassing the 61,146 of the 2017 Copa do Brasil decision, won by Cruzeiro in a duel with Flamengo.

