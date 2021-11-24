Daniel Ortega’s critic, former Nicaraguan ambassador to the OAS is arrested

Edgard Parrales, 79, represented the country between 1982 and 1986; information was given by a non-governmental organization, while the police neither deny nor confirm the arrest

EFE/ Jorge Torres ARCHIVE Amidst controversy, Daniel Ortega was re-elected to the post of president of Nicaragua



The former ambassador of Nicaragua at Organization of American States (OAS) Edgard Parrales, critic of the president Daniel Ortega, was arrested this Monday, 23, in Managua, informed the non-governmental organization Articulation of Social Movements. The arrest came hours after Parrales discussed the Central American country’s withdrawal from the OAS on a local television channel, according to the NGO. The 79-year-old diplomat, who represented Nicaragua at the OAS between 1982 and 1986 during Ortega’s first term as president, was captured in front of his home and placed in a similarly colored National Police car, heading in an unknown direction. , according to the report of the Articulation of Social Movements. However, law enforcement authorities have yet to confirm or deny the information.

Before being captured, the former priest and jurist analyzed the departure of Nicaragua from the OAS on the television station “Canal 10”, where he declared that the Ortega government should fulfill the commitments made to the organization for two years before the withdrawal, made official in the last week. The Nicaraguan government announced its departure from the organization last Friday, after the 51st OAS General Assembly warned that the recent elections, which extended Ortega’s term by five years, “were not free, fair, nor transparent and lacking in democratic legitimacy”. The former diplomat’s arrest has brought to 42 the number of professionals, critics or political opponents of the Nicaraguan president who have been detained since May, including seven who aspired to run for president during the November 7 election.

*With information from EFE