Dayane laughs at destroyed jacket and wants to ‘punch well’ on Rico · TV News

In A Fazenda 2021, Dayane Mello showed that she is not sorry for having destroyed Rico Melquiades’ jacket. This Tuesday (23), the model laughed when she recalled her attitude and stated that she wants to give a “well-placed punch” to the former MTV when she leaves Record’s confinement.

During a conversation with MC Gui, the model highlighted her trajectory in the reality: “I escaped from two [roças] and, in one, I returned to a farmer. So I got a response from the audience. I’m calm. Just the jacket thing, who knows, it might penalize me, but I don’t think.”

“If the public already knows me, they know more or less what I am and will understand,” added the ex-Big Brother Italia. “The jacket, you give him another one,” suggested the singer. “I’ll give you nothing! I’ll slap you when I get out of here, a well-placed punch,” Dayane countered, which generated laughter from the pedestrians.

Minutes later, she resumed criticism about her former ally and also complained about Aline Mineiro. “Outside, it can be seen in another way. The way I put the things I think, it may have been very explicit, very strong, but that’s who I am. It was a very dirty game that Aline and Rico played against me”, he pointed out .

“I can’t stand looking at their faces, I can’t stand looking at her faces. I play really dirty. We fight, but you never did anything to hurt me, throw poison,” reinforced Dayane, who resumed the alliance with MC Gui after them exchange barbs throughout the season.

Check out the videos:

Dayane “Just the coat thing that might penalize me out there, but I don’t think”

Mc Gui “You buy another coat for him”

Dayane “I give nothing, I give a good punch”#The farm ￼ #RoçaAFazenda ￼ pic.twitter.com/0tLLXZhtwz — DANTAS (@Dantinhas) November 23, 2021

