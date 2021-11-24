Dayane Mello’s brother comes to her sister’s defense after attacks

Dayane Mello has been causing a lot with its participation in the 13th edition of the Fazenda. Julian Mello, brother of the model, spoke in an interview with the flux, on how to deal with the attacks that the sister has been receiving because of her attitudes within the program’s headquarters.

“Gossip profiles and influential figures have sparked hateful attacks on Dayane. They are so fond of yellow September, they only ask for empathy at certain times”, said Juliano Mello, Dayane’s brother.

“Due to the difficult life that our family had, Dayane suffers from depression, she recently started therapy, but like everyone who suffers from depression, it takes a while to realize and admit it to themselves. At Gran Fratello and now at A Fazenda she reports once again the sadness she feels in life, for all the work, for all the judgment, for having a life of struggle and battles”, he continued, making a comparison with the two programs that Dayane participated.

“And that sometimes she wonders why, saying that she even feels like dying. I think they are important and prominent speeches, because this free lynching they are doing with her can change everything she already experiences”, he concluded.

