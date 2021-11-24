Death toll rises to 6 in Waukesha, US | World

Wisconsin prosecutors say the sixth victim of the hit is a minor who died on Tuesday after failing to resist injuries. The identity has not been revealed.

The man suspected of having committed the crime, Darrell Brooks, is in prison and was formally charged with five murders. With the death of the sixth victim, the local prosecutor hopes to add one more indictment.

Brooks has a long history of crimes: he was arrested for sexual abuse, drug (marijuana) possession and domestic violence. Police ruled out terrorist motivation.

Of the victims, three were members of a group called Milwaukee Dancing Granies, as well as the husband of one of them, while 18 of the 40 injured are children, some still in hospital in serious condition.

The mass hitch happened when 39-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. stormed a Christmas parade with a speeding SUV. Police said the car breached barricades surrounding the annual parade shortly after 4:30 pm (local time, 7:30 pm Brasília).

Waukesha Police Department chief Dan Thompson told a news conference that “there is no evidence of terrorism” and that the driver was fleeing a “domestic disturbance” without giving further explanation.

The vehicle was recovered after the incident in the city, located about 32 km west of Milwaukee, and the driver was arrested.

Crumpled SUV Involved in Parade Incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin — Photo: Eric Dundt / AFP Photo

A woman told a local broadcaster that the car hit a dancing group of girls between 9 and 15 years old and said the first reaction was silence, followed by screaming, running and helping the wounded.

Videos posted on social media show small groups around girls with white pompoms scattered on the floor.

“There were pompoms and shoes and hot chocolate spilled everywhere. I had to go from one crushed body to another to find my daughter,” Corey Montiho reported to a local newspaper. “My wife and my two daughters were nearly hit. Please pray for everyone.”