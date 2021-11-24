December’s Prime Gaming has Frostpunk and more free games

Amazon released the list of Prime Gaming offers for the month of December 2021, which has titles like Frostpunk, Journey to the Savage Planet, Morkredd and Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack.
Every month, Amazon Prime subscribers can redeem full games and rewards to use in multiple titles.
Amazon Prime Gaming Games in December 2021
In December of this year, Prime members will have at their disposal a total of seven games to download and play at will. You can check the complete list of titles that will be released in December, below.
- frostpunk
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Morkredd
- Spellcaster University
- Youtubers Life
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack
Prime Gaming Rewards Now Available
Subscribers can now redeem the following rewards:
- Apex Legends – Ash’s Legend Prime Pacode of the Month: Epic Legend Look, Rare Weapon Look, Rare Legend Frame
- Dauntless – Arcslayer Aethercasters Aetherstriker Bundler
- Fall Guys – Prime Gaming Gifty Bundle
- FIFA 22 – 7x Rare Gold Players, 12x Rare Consumables, Loan of 7 games from C. Ronaldo
- League of Legends Wild Rift – Random Skin Chest
- Legends of Runeterra – Epic wildcard
- Madden NFL 22 – 1x Deion Sanders with GER 90 (NCAT Player)
- Rainbow Six Siege – 7 Day Credibility Boost
- RiotX Arcane – Legends of Runeterra: Prismatic Chest, Teamfight Tactics: Little Legends Egg, Valorant: Valorant Player Card, League of Legends: Exclusive Vi and Jinx Emotes
- SMITE – Raphael Loki’s retro look
- paladins – Sha Lin’s Outlaw Appearance
- warframe – Armor Verv Myrdin Kavat
- World of Warships – 1x Santa’s Gift container, 1x Santa’s Big Gift container, 1x Santa’s Mega Gift container
Upcoming Prime Gaming Rewards
Also, between tomorrow (24) and the end of December, new rewards will be added. Check out the complete list below:
- November 24th: Genshin Impact – 60x Essential Gems, 8x Hero EXP and 5x Bamboo Soups
- November 29: Lords Mobile – Progression Pack
- December 2: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100,000
- December 7: Mobile Legends Bang Bang – Kaja “Commandment”, Amazon Prime Chest: Chou (7-Day), Chou “Go Ballistic” (7-Day), Amazon Prime Chest: Odette (7-Day), Odette “Mermaid Princess” (7-Day)
- December 7: New World – King of Autumn Pack #2
- December 8th: Free Fire – Otter (Pet)
- December 8th: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Alcryst Statue Selection Summoning Valley x100
- December 8th: Roblox – Exclusive cosmetic
- December 9th: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100,000
- December 9th: Grand Theft Auto Online – Reward for a free 5x Special Horse Medicine Stable Slot
- December 10th: dead by daylight – Rare costume exclusive to The Artist
- December 16: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100,000
- December 16: Legends of Runeterra – Epic wildcard
- December 16: World of Warships – 1x Santa’s Gift container, 1x Santa’s Big Gift container, 1x Santa’s Mega Gift container
- December 22: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Gil Snapper (XL) x 100
- December 22: Free Fire – Cube fragment (x5)
- December 23: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100,000
