December’s Prime Gaming has Frostpunk and more free games

Amazon released the list of Prime Gaming offers for the month of December 2021, which has titles like Frostpunk, Journey to the Savage Planet, Morkredd and Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack.

Every month, Amazon Prime subscribers can redeem full games and rewards to use in multiple titles.

Amazon Prime Gaming Games in December 2021

In December of this year, Prime members will have at their disposal a total of seven games to download and play at will. You can check the complete list of titles that will be released in December, below.

frostpunk

Journey to the Savage Planet

Morkredd

Spellcaster University

Youtubers Life

Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack

Prime Gaming Rewards Now Available

Subscribers can now redeem the following rewards:

Apex Legends – Ash’s Legend Prime Pacode of the Month: Epic Legend Look, Rare Weapon Look, Rare Legend Frame

Dauntless – Arcslayer Aethercasters Aetherstriker Bundler

Fall Guys – Prime Gaming Gifty Bundle

FIFA 22 – 7x Rare Gold Players, 12x Rare Consumables, Loan of 7 games from C. Ronaldo

League of Legends Wild Rift – Random Skin Chest

Legends of Runeterra – Epic wildcard

Madden NFL 22 – 1x Deion Sanders with GER 90 (NCAT Player)

Rainbow Six Siege – 7 Day Credibility Boost

RiotX Arcane – Legends of Runeterra: Prismatic Chest, Teamfight Tactics: Little Legends Egg, Valorant: Valorant Player Card, League of Legends: Exclusive Vi and Jinx Emotes

SMITE – Raphael Loki’s retro look

paladins – Sha Lin’s Outlaw Appearance

warframe – Armor Verv Myrdin Kavat

World of Warships – 1x Santa’s Gift container, 1x Santa’s Big Gift container, 1x Santa’s Mega Gift container

Upcoming Prime Gaming Rewards

Also, between tomorrow (24) and the end of December, new rewards will be added. Check out the complete list below:

November 24th: Genshin Impact – 60x Essential Gems, 8x Hero EXP and 5x Bamboo Soups

November 29: Lords Mobile – Progression Pack

December 2: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100,000

December 7: Mobile Legends Bang Bang – Kaja “Commandment”, Amazon Prime Chest: Chou (7-Day), Chou “Go Ballistic” (7-Day), Amazon Prime Chest: Odette (7-Day), Odette “Mermaid Princess” (7-Day)

December 7: New World – King of Autumn Pack #2

December 8th: Free Fire – Otter (Pet)

December 8th: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Alcryst Statue Selection Summoning Valley x100

December 8th: Roblox – Exclusive cosmetic

December 9th: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100,000

December 9th: Grand Theft Auto Online – Reward for a free 5x Special Horse Medicine Stable Slot

December 10th: dead by daylight – Rare costume exclusive to The Artist

December 16: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100,000

December 16: Legends of Runeterra – Epic wildcard

December 16: World of Warships – 1x Santa’s Gift container, 1x Santa’s Big Gift container, 1x Santa’s Mega Gift container

December 22: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius: War of the Visions – Gil Snapper (XL) x 100

December 22: Free Fire – Cube fragment (x5)

December 23: Grand Theft Auto Online – GTA $100,000