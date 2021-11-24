Defendant son says that Flordelis cited first lady when asking for help

In testimony given this Tuesday night (23), at the Jury Court of Niterói, Lucas Cézar dos Santos de Souza, son of Flordelis accused of buying the gun used in the death of Pastor Anderson do Carmo, said that the former deputy would have cited the “first lady and a minister” in a letter asking him to assume responsibility for the crime.

“She said she was going to give me all the assistance, that she had the support of the first lady and a minister,” said Lucas, who said he was at a ball when the pastor was killed.

In testimony in April of this year to the Ethics Committee of the Chamber, Flordelis denied that she was a friend of First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro. Lucas did not specify who would be the “minister” allegedly cited by the former deputy.

The letter, which would have been delivered to Lucas inside the prison, never appeared. The son of the former parliamentarian is one of the two defendants who appeared today at the court in Niterói.

Lucas went so far as to incriminate two other people — Wagner Andrade Pimenta, known as Misael, and Luan dos Santos — in a letter that would have been written at Flordelis’ request. He had already admitted in testimony, in December of last year, that the content was false.

Accused of shooting remains silent

In addition to Lucas, his brother Flávio dos Santos Rodrigues is on trial, accused of being the author of the shooting that killed Anderson. He decided to remain silent at the trial session.

There was great expectation in relation to Flávio’s testimony. During police investigations, he even confessed that he shot his stepfather. Last year, however, he backtracked and denied involvement in the crime.

The young man went back on his confession while being played by Anderson Rollemberg, hired by Flordelis. He is currently represented by the Public Defender’s Office.

Lucas Cézar confirmed this Tuesday that, a month before the crime, in a meeting at a bakery, his brother Flávio would have said that he would “end with the suffering” of Flordelis, referring to her problems with Anderson do Carmo.

The problems, he said, involved the family’s resources.

There is still no prediction about the end of the trial. As of 23:00, eight witnesses had been heard. The children of Flordelis will be judged by seven people who were drawn from a list of 25 summoned. The former deputy and eight other defendants are being tried in another case, as there was a dismemberment.