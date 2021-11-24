Dell Deals on Black Friday 2021

Dell has already launched the special page for its Black Friday 2021 offers, and promises discounts of up to R$1,728 for its notebooks, monitors, desktops and more. In addition to discounts, Dell allows you to parcel its products in up to 12 interest-free installments with free shipping throughout the country. See some highlights from Dell’s Black Friday below.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Notebook

In the notebook area, an interesting offer is the Inspiron 15 3000, a note with a 15.6-inch HD screen, 8th generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor and 8 GB of RAM. On Black Friday, the Inspiron 15 is at a discount of R$1,350, for R$3,948.

Dell G15 notebook

For those looking for a gaming notebook, the Dell G15 is a good option. The screen is 15.6 inches full HD, the chipset is 10th generation Intel Core i5-10500H, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and the memory is 8 GB of RAM. The G15 is with R$852 off on Dell’s Black Friday, starting at R$4,999.

Dell Inspiron 14 Notebook

The Inspiron 14 is a 2-in-1 notebook with a 14-inch HD touchscreen, 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics graphics and 8GB RAM memory. The Inspiron 14 is with R$800 off, starting at R$5,699.

Dell XPS 8940 Desktop

In the desktop field, an interesting offer is the XPS 8940, which has 10th generation Intel Core i5-10400 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER graphics card and comes with mouse and keyboard. The XPS 8940 is with R$1,600 off, going for R$6,398 on Black Friday.

Dell 27″ Gamer S2721DGF Monitor

To complete the desktop setup with one monitor, an option coming out with R$550 off is the Dell 27″ Gamer S2721DGF. The LCD monitor is 27 inches, supports 1.07 billion colors and 1000:1 contrast. The Dell 27″ Gamer S2721DGF sells for R$3,149.

