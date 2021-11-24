Dell Deals on Black Friday 2021

Dell has already launched the special page for its Black Friday 2021 offers, and promises discounts of up to R$1,728 for its notebooks, monitors, desktops and more. In addition to discounts, Dell allows you to parcel its products in up to 12 interest-free installments with free shipping throughout the country. See some highlights from Dell’s Black Friday below.
In the notebook area, an interesting offer is the Inspiron 15 3000, a note with a 15.6-inch HD screen, 8th generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor and 8 GB of RAM. On Black Friday, the Inspiron 15 is at a discount of R$1,350, for R$3,948.
For those looking for a gaming notebook, the Dell G15 is a good option. The screen is 15.6 inches full HD, the chipset is 10th generation Intel Core i5-10500H, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card and the memory is 8 GB of RAM. The G15 is with R$852 off on Dell’s Black Friday, starting at R$4,999.
The Inspiron 14 is a 2-in-1 notebook with a 14-inch HD touchscreen, 11th generation Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics graphics and 8GB RAM memory. The Inspiron 14 is with R$800 off, starting at R$5,699.
In the desktop field, an interesting offer is the XPS 8940, which has 10th generation Intel Core i5-10400 processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER graphics card and comes with mouse and keyboard. The XPS 8940 is with R$1,600 off, going for R$6,398 on Black Friday.
To complete the desktop setup with one monitor, an option coming out with R$550 off is the Dell 27″ Gamer S2721DGF. The LCD monitor is 27 inches, supports 1.07 billion colors and 1000:1 contrast. The Dell 27″ Gamer S2721DGF sells for R$3,149.
