Doctor Jairo · Are you always tired? Check out the most common causes of fatigue

You have eight full hours of sleep, but you’re still exhausted; what is the problem? Figuring out what’s causing your fatigue can be a challenge. In fact, getting to the bottom of what’s behind an exhausted patient is among the most difficult issues facing primary care physicians. Below is a list of the conditions most often associated with fatigue, experts say, and habits that can make the problem worse.

Anemia

Having anemia means you don’t have enough red blood cells to deliver oxygen to your body’s tissues. Less oxygen means less energy and more fatigue, and anemia is among the most common causes of chronic fatigue. The most common form of anemia occurs when you are low in iron, which in turn can be the result of stomach-reducing surgery, heavy menstruation, chronic illness, or vitamin deficiencies. A simple test can verify the problem. Treatment depends on the cause of the lack of red blood cells. Any underlying conditions must be addressed first. If not, your doctor may recommend vitamin supplements and/or dietary changes.

Celiac disease

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack the small intestine when a person ingests gluten, a protein found in wheat, rye and barley. The small intestine is so upset that the person doesn’t necessarily get the nutrients they need. This can lead not only to fatigue, but also anemia, diarrhea and weight loss. The only treatment is to avoid foods that contain gluten. Naturally gluten free foods include fruits and vegetables, fish and meat, beans, rice, potatoes and quinoa.

Sleep apnea

Sleep apnea is more than just difficulty getting enough sleep. That’s when your airways close and you actually stop breathing repeatedly during the night, which, needless to say, wakes you up very quickly. Because of these frequent interruptions, people with sleep apnea are exhausted.

It is more common in obese people, and obesity increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke. The treatment for sleep apnea is a continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device that keeps the airway open while you sleep. CPAP machines work, but many people don’t like using them and are now turning to oral appliances. The only real cure for sleep apnea is losing weight or surgery to remove tissue from the throat.

chronic fatigue syndrome

The defining symptom of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is obviously fatigue – but with specific features. It’s a tiredness that lasts for at least six months, that gets worse with mental or physical exertion and that doesn’t get better no matter how much you rest. It is more common in women in their 45s.

No one is quite sure what causes CFS, and it is usually diagnosed by excluding other conditions and taking into account other common symptoms, such as a sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, muscle pain, and difficulty concentrating. There is no cure for the disease or even a specific treatment. Instead, lifestyle measures like controlling your own pace can give you more energy. Some people benefit from using medications or cognitive therapy.

fibromyalgia

Fatigue isn’t the most pronounced symptom of fibromyalgia – it’s the pain – but it’s a big problem, along with poor sleep and memory and mood problems. The condition is more common in women. Scientists don’t fully understand fibromyalgia, but they believe it may be caused by changes in the way the brain processes pain signals.

Although there is no cure, a variety of medications can help control fibromyalgia symptoms. Exercise, relaxation and stress reduction measures can help. Certain antidepressants can contribute to alleviating the fatigue of fibromyalgia, not only by controlling the pain, which is exhausting in itself, but also through other mechanisms.

Chronic pain

Being in constant pain, for whatever reason, will tire you out. Your body is busy dealing with the inflammation that is causing it. Coping with pain can also make sleep and exercise difficult, increasing the feeling of exhaustion. Certain pain reliever medications can also deplete your energy.

Any chronic illness, not just chronic pain, can cause fatigue because it takes energy away from everyday life. If you suffer from chronic pain and think it may be contributing to your tiredness, talk to a doctor about treatment options for the underlying condition causing the pain, while addressing the tiredness.

Thyroid

Both an underactive and an overactive thyroid can cause fatigue. The most common culprit, however, is an underactive gland that doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormone. Having an underactive thyroid, hypothyroidism, can also mean weight gain and sore muscles.

With an underactive thyroid, the body compensates to some extent, but if the gland is not able to release a normal amount of thyroid hormone, the body will slowly lose its ability to create energy, not just for everyday activities, but also for cell growth and metabolism.

Hypothyroidism is treated with thyroid hormone replacement. Different medications and sometimes surgery can treat an overactive gland, also called hyperthyroidism.

Depression

The stresses of everyday life can make you tired. Being depressed or anxious can make this significantly worse. Tiredness due to depression is more than just a lack of energy during the day; it is also apathy, trouble concentrating and remembering, and feeling overwhelmed and unmotivated. This can become a vicious cycle, with depression fueling fatigue, which fuels depression. And some antidepressants can make the situation worse. If you suffer from depression and fatigue, talk to your doctor about antidepressants that don’t cause fatigue and alternative treatments such as cognitive-behavioral therapy.

Multiple sclerosis

The tiredness of multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease that damages the nerves, can have many different causes, some of which would exhaust anyone. Bladder problems can cause you to wake up several times a night, as can muscle spasms. Depression, common in MS, can increase fatigue as well as all the energy needed to perform once simple tasks like brushing teeth.

Then there is weariness, a type of fatigue that only people with MS experience. This so-called “MS fatigue” is more severe, usually happens every day, gets worse in heat and humidity, and can appear out of nowhere. Talk to your doctor about treatments for MS and for specific symptoms, including fatigue. This can range from physical or occupational therapy to medication to avoid heat.

life habits

Sometimes chronic exhaustion is not caused by a separate health condition. It can be caused by a lifestyle habit, which is both good and bad: on the one hand, you don’t need to be treated for another disorder, but on the other hand, you will have to adjust your routine to get better. When a good test is done and nothing really comes out, doctors often end up having an in-depth conversation about self-care.

Various habits can make you feel tired. The more obvious side is the amount of sleep you get each night, but there is much, much more to it. For starters, your exercise habits can affect how much energy you have, as well as your diet and how much time you spend in front of screens. If you feel that a specific part of your routine is to blame, ask your doctor how you can adjust so that you start feeling less tired.

