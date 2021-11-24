Doctor Jairo · See 5 things that change in your body when you start lifting weights

You probably already know that working out at the gym or doing bodyweight exercises makes you fitter and stronger. But what many people don’t realize is that strength training does much more than that, both for the body and the mind.

“Actually, I’m very surprised when women still admit to me that they don’t do any kind of weight training,” she told health Los Angeles celebrity trainer and exercise physiologist Michelle Lovitt. “The benefits go far beyond getting big muscles. I encourage everyone not to just focus on cardio machines.”

Curious to know what the benefits are? Check out:

1. Your metabolism speeds up

Having more muscle turns your body into a fat burning machine. “Building muscle mass helps your body burn fat more efficiently at rest,” explained Lovitt. “And you just don’t build muscle through cardio the way you do when you’re doing strength training.”

In other words, the more muscle mass you build with bodyweight exercises or using weights and other resistance equipment, the more calories and fat you burn, even when you’re sitting watching a movie or TV series, or huddled in your desk chair.

2. You protect your bones

Want to stay active and injury free for life? Weight training is essential. A growing body of research shows that exercising with weight lifting can help prevent bone loss (or potentially even build bone) and, in turn, reduce the risk of osteoporosis and possible fractures in the future. “In a way, you’re really compensating for aging,” observes Lovitt.

3. Your sleep can improve

Resistance training is a natural remedy for sleep problems. A small study published in Journal of Exercise Physiology Online found that older adults who engaged in moderate-intensity resistance training for 12 weeks had better sleep quality compared to older adults who remained sedentary for a period of six months.

Check out:

What’s more, you may notice that you have better energy throughout the day when you start weight training.

The caveat: Doing serious weight lifting (think: bodybuilders) or heavy lifting around bedtime can have the opposite effect and disrupt your sleep or leave you exhausted, Lovitt points out.

4. Your reasoning improves

Increased muscle strength can lead to better brain function. In fact, research has shown that starting resistance training can help older adults with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) improve cognitive function over time.

A 2016 Australian study divided 100 older men and women with MCI into two groups. One group was assigned to do resistance exercise twice a week for six weeks, while the other was instructed to perform seated stretching and calisthenic exercises. People who built muscle through strength training also developed their brains: they performed better on cognitive tests than the stretch group, and the scans showed growth in specific areas of their brains linked to mental benefits.

“The stronger people become, the greater the benefits to their brains,” said lead author Yorgi Mavros, an exercise physiologist at the University of Sydney, in a press release at the time.

5. Decreases stress

While most of the available research on the effects of exercise on mood focuses on aerobic activity, there are studies that have focused on resistance training and found it to be a valuable intervention for people with anxiety.

“I started going to the weight room at a time in my life when I was extremely stressed out in graduate school and needed an escape valve,” she tells health Anna Laura Sommer, 27, personal trainer and health coach in Philadelphia. “It really helped me not only to get rid of a lot of my worries, but it also helped me become part of a community.”

extra care

Did you like to know all the benefits of bodybuilding? So, if you want to start this practice, remember to always look for a professional to help you with the exercises. That way you get the benefits and you don’t risk getting injured.

Via: Health

Also watch: