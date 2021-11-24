Doctors who are part of the health OS accused of deviations in SP are targets of the PF’s operation; luxury speedboat and R$ 200 thousand are seized | São Paulo

New phase of the Federal Police’s Operation Contagion, held this Tuesday (23), seized a luxury speedboat and is trying to fulfill four arrest warrants, including those of two doctors, investigated for misuse of public resources through Social Organizations ( OSs).

The OSs work in the health area in the municipalities of Hortolândia, Embu das Artes and Itapecerica da Serra, in the State of São Paulo.

20 search and seizure warrants were also served in these cities. On Tuesday, R$ 200 thousand were found at the home of one of the doctors.

The Court also ordered the blocking of R$ 40 million that were used by the gang and the suspension of the economic activity of some subcontracted companies that would be used to commit crimes.

The first phase of the operation took place in April this year. According to the PF, the organizations received more than R$300 million over the past three years – especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, without having the technical capacity to manage the contracts.

The scheme consisted of over-invoicing the supply of goods and services, such as medical shifts and medication, in addition to performing simulated services, such as advisory services.

2 out of 3 R$ 200 thousand in cash are seized at the home of a doctor investigated for diverting resources through OS — Photo: PF/disclosure R$ 200,000 in cash are seized at the home of a doctor investigated for diverting resources through OS — Photo: PF/disclosure

During the outbreak of the 1st phase, one of the investigated tried in a frustrated way to get rid of the computer and cell phone by throwing them on the roof. Others investigated erased cellphone messages before the police arrived, in an attempt to make access difficult for federal criminal experts.

The new phase of the investigation found that a municipal guard participated in the money laundering scheme and had withdrawn R$18 million in cash. During the investigations, the Federal Police also seized R$ 500 thousand in a secret OS room in Cotia.

PF seizes imported cars operating in Embu das Artes

First phase of the operation

In March, five arrest warrants and 38 search and seizure warrants were served. The warrants were carried out in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Minas Gerais. Luxury sports cars were seized at the home of one of the targets.

The investigation began after the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) identified that a Social Organization (OS) without technical capacity was hired by these municipalities with evidence of fraud and directed towards the provision of health services. Some of the contracts were signed on an emergency basis for the management and care of people infected with Covid-19.

VIDEO: PF targets alleged criminal scheme when hiring OS

Some of the subcontracted companies, after the transfer of funds by OS, made hundreds of cash withdrawals totaling more than R$18 million. A GCM in Cotia is suspected of escorting the withdrawals of bribe money at ATMs estimated at R$17.

The Police Office for the Repression of Corruption and Financial Crimes identified that the OS Metropolitan Management Association (AMG) subcontracted several companies to perform the services. Some of these companies were formed a few months before the signing of the contracts and have no experience in the healthcare field.

The owner of OS is a 28-year-old veterinarian, recently graduated, resident of Presidente Bernardes, in the interior of São Paulo. Cotia’s GCM, who was also arrested, is a partner in one of the subcontractors.

3 of 3 Federal Police comply with warrants to investigate crimes in the hiring of health OS in São Paulo city halls — Photo: PF Disclosure Federal Police comply with warrants to investigate crime in hiring health OS in São Paulo city halls — Photo: PF Disclosure

One of the search sites was the home of the former health secretary of Embu das Artes. He lives in Pirapora do Bom Jesus. When they arrived at his home, the police said he had tried to get rid of a laptop by throwing the computer on the roof. OS has been operating in the city of Embu das Artes since March 2019.

In a statement, during the first phase of the police investigation, the Municipality of Embu das Artes informed that it was “collaborating with the investigations that are being carried out on the company AMG that provides services in our municipality. The city hall still does not have information about the process in course, but as always, it is available to the authorities”. O G1 he tried to talk to the Metropolitan Management Association (AMG), but he couldn’t.

Hortolândia City Hall informs that the municipal administration is at the disposal of the investigation so that allegations can be investigated and, if irregularities are identified, those responsible are punished in accordance with the law. “The City Hall reiterates that municipal contracts comply with technical criteria, undergo internal audit and that, even in the face of the need for emergency actions to combat the pandemic, the determinations of the legislation governing the processes for the acquisition of inputs and the hiring of materials are always observed. services for the government”, says the note.