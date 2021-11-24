Dollar closes high and returns to trade above R$ 5.60 | Economy

The dollar closed up 0.27%, quoted at R$ 5.6083, this Tuesday (23), after the market positively reflected news about proposed changes to the text of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate.

At the maximum of the day, it reached R$ 5.6628. See more quotes. With the result, it started to accumulate indentation of 0.70% in the month. In the year, it still appreciates 8.12% against the real.

To approve the Precatório PEC, the government gives the Senate approval to transform Brazil’s Aid into a permanent program

On the foreign scene, caution prevailed amid the resurgence of Covid-19 cases and expectations of interest rate hikes in the US as early as 2022. The day before, US President Joe Biden chose Jerome Powell to continue as Federal Chair Reserve (Fed).

On the domestic side, attention continued to be focused on the processing of the PEC dos Precatório in the Senate and on the political chessboard that is being drawn up as the electoral news heats up, with more information on pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

According to Reuters, the market received good headlines that the opinion to be presented by Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) – leader of the government and rapporteur of the proposal in the Senate – will bring, among other changes, the non-imposition of a fixed amount for payment of the Brazil Aid.

The PEC is the government’s main bet to make the program viable. The proposal postpones the payment of court orders (government debts already recognized by the courts) and changes the calculation of the spending ceiling (rule whereby, from one year to the next, government expenditure cannot grow more than the variation in inflation). The government claims that, if approved, the PEC will make room for R$91.6 billion in the 2022 budget.

Government still does not have a source of funds for permanent aid to Brazil of R$ 400, says secretary

Projections for inflation, interest and dollar

The financial market again raised the estimate for official inflation, and started to forecast a value above 10% this year, according to a Focus survey by the Central Bank. The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth forecast for this year went from 4.88% to 4.80%. For 2022, the high estimate was reduced from 0.93% to 0.70%.

The forecast for the basic interest rate at the end of 2021 was maintained at 9.25% per year. For the end of 2022, the expectation for the Selic was raised from 11% to 11.25% per year, which presupposes a high higher interest rate for the economy next year. The projection for the exchange rate at the end of 2021 remained at R$ 5.50 per dollar.

Higher interest rates would theoretically increase the attractiveness of investments in Brazilian fixed income, a flow that would increase the supply of dollars and could lower the price of the currency.

Why does the dollar go up? Watch the video below: