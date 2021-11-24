Dozens of dredges dock in the Madeira River; Ipaam finds out if vessels carry out illegal mining | Amazons

Rafts and dredgers used by miners to extract gold docked on the Madeira River, near the community of Rosário, in the municipality of Autazes, 113 km from Manaus. The boats started to arrive on the afternoon of Tuesday (23).
In a statement, the Institute for Environmental Protection of Amazonas (Ipaam) confirmed the abnormal movement of dredgers and informed that a diagnosis will be made, investigating the real situation at the site. The text also informs that mineral exploration activities in that region are not licensed, therefore, if they actually exist, they are irregular.
Dredgers dock on the Madeira River, near the municipality of Autazes. — Photo: Silas Laurentino
There are dozens of ferries, pushers, boats and all the apparatus for extracting gold from the river. The equipment forms a floating village in front of the community. The arrival of the dredges scared the inhabitants of the region.
The Madeira River stretch is used by residents of Nova Olinda do Norte, Borba and Novo Aripuanã to reach Manaus by speedboats. The route is shorter than using the BR-319 road, which is known to be very deteriorated.
The Madeira River has always been the target of illegal gold miners.
In addition to mining, Ipaam highlights in a note that there may be other possible illegalities that should be investigated, such as: slave labor, trafficking, smuggling and problems with the captaincy of ports.
Ipaam also says that it is seeking information, in order to plan and carry out the appropriate actions within its competence, integrated with other state and federal agencies, and informed that it would communicate the fact to the Amazonas Public Security Command (SSP), in addition to requesting federal support to investigate the occurrence.
