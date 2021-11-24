Dr. Jairo · Does drinking alcohol make weight gain? Experts clarify

If you’re trying to maintain a healthy weight, the first step is to look at what you’re eating regularly and see if it helps you reach your nutritional goals. But it’s not just about food. What you drink is also a big factor, and that includes the beer you can open during a summer barbecue or the bottle of wine you share over dinner.

Weight certainly isn’t everything when it comes to health, but if you think drinking might be kicking in when it comes to your health, there are a few things you might want to know about alcohol intake and body composition, straight from experts.

Prevents the body from burning fat

You may have heard the term “empty calories” used in relation to alcohol. That means your body can convert the calories from the drink into energy, but those calories contain little or no beneficial nutrients or minerals, doctors say.

Alcohol is not treated like other food nutrients; in fact, the digestive system works hard to get rid of it from the body, prioritizing getting rid of it over all other nutrients. If you have a meal with an alcoholic drink, the absorption of nutrients from the food will be greatly reduced because the body works hard to eliminate alcohol.

Carbohydrates are normally the body’s first choice for digesting energy from food, but this changes completely when alcohol is consumed. The body recognizes alcohol as toxic and blocks the ability to access all the other stored macronutrients – carbohydrates, proteins and fat – to use and burn alcohol first.

Although you may have heard the term “beer belly”, the belief that alcoholic beverages cause an increase in fat storage around the stomach area is not accurate. In fact, a very small percentage of the calories you take in from alcohol itself turn to fat. The main effect is to reduce the amount of fat your body can burn for energy. You are basically turning off your metabolism, which leads to weight gain.

high in calories

In general, alcohol is high in calories. Protein and carbohydrates are 4 calories per gram, fat is 9, but alcohol is 7. When you look at beverages used in drinks, like juices, sodas, syrups, cream, whipped cream or coconut milk, the calories in an alcoholic beverage can be very tall. Speaking of syrups and whipped cream, some cocktails can be high in calories. Margaritas, daiquiris and piña coladas can have a lot of added sugar and saturated fat.

If you want to drink alcohol and are thinking about the scale, experts recommend choosing options with fewer calories. Recommendations include lower ABV (alcohol by volume) beers such as Pilsner or Lager (which are about 100 calories per bottle, compared to 150 calories for a “normal” beer) and dry red or white wine (which are about 100 calories per bottle). 120 calories per cup). Look for 4% to 5% ABV in beer and 10% to 12% in wine.

If beer and wine don’t stimulate your taste buds, spirits mixed with water or soda can also be a low-calorie option, like vodka and soda, which contain 133 calories per standard 225 gram glass.

messes with your hormones

Hormones play a crucial role in the healthy functioning of all tissues and organs in the body. When the hormonal system is working properly, the right amount of hormones are released at exactly the right time and the body’s tissues respond precisely to these messages.

Alcohol consumption can impair the functions of the glands that release hormones and the tissue functions they target, which can result in a number of health problems. Alcohol consumption causes increased levels of the hormone cortisol, which has been linked to weight gain.

Scientists are still trying to figure out exactly how much alcohol causes this rise in cortisol. There is no black and white answer here; each is unique in how the body reacts to and breaks down alcohol. Much research on this topic includes an “intoxicated” study group and/or alcohol dependent individuals, who may need more alcohol to be affected.

Alcohol causes an increase in the hormone cortisol, linked to weight gain – iStock

quality sleep

It is not uncommon for people to use alcohol as a sleeping pill. As it has sedative effects that can induce feelings of relaxation and drowsiness, it can help the individual to relax and prepare for sleep. However, alcohol consumption – especially in excess – has been associated with poor quality and duration of sleep. In fact, individuals who are dependent on alcohol often experience symptoms of insomnia.

Again, there is a link to hormones – in this case melatonin, which has long been associated with controlling the sleep-wake cycle. Many people find that their sleep is very disrupted after drinking alcohol, and sleep deprivation is strongly linked to weight gain over time.

makes you feel hungry

After a few drinks, the munchies usually kick in – meaning you’re more likely to eat any quick and easy snack without really thinking about it. These hunger pangs are caused by a few different reasons. First, alcohol can cause blood sugar levels to drop. This can trigger hunger signals and sometimes cravings for carbohydrate-rich foods.

In addition, researchers have found that alcohol affects an area of ​​the brain that controls appetite, and this can cause severe hunger, especially the day after drinking. One study found that nerve cells in the brain’s hypothalamus, which are usually activated by actual hunger, can be stimulated by alcohol. These intense hunger tips can make you look for high-calorie foods like pizza and hamburgers.

There is also evidence that alcohol can influence hormones related to the feeling of fullness, such as leptin, which suppresses appetite, and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1), which inhibits food intake. One study found that drinking “moderate” amounts of alcohol inhibited the secretion of leptin in healthy individuals. This is linked to the fact that alcohol lowers inhibitions, which means that many people seek out foods they would normally avoid, such as those high in fat or sodium.

Remember that the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020–2025 recommend that if you drink alcohol, do so in moderation—no more than one drink a day for women and no more than two a day for men. Excessive alcohol consumption has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, heart disease, mental illness and dementia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Source: Health

See too: