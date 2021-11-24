Du reveals his start as a full-back and plays nervously at the press conference

The history of defensive midfielder Du Queiroz at Corinthians is a little different from other athletes formed at the base of the club. At the end of last year, the player ended his cycle in the under-20 category, was not called to join the professional, and went to play for the under-23 team. From there, the midfielder was summoned by Sylvinho to act in the main team and never left the team, being Alvinegro’s titleholder in this final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

Due to this context, the player was not even introduced by Corinthians and gave his first press conference today (24), already with 12 games as a professional. The steering wheel joked with journalists when talking about the nervousness of dealing with the press and revealed that he had trained in the car for the occasion.

“Yesterday (23), when Olavo (advisor) said I was going to do the interview, I confess that in the car, there in the traffic on the Marginal, I was rehearsing, there was no way out, it’s easier to play with 50 thousand or 60 thousand people than talking to you here (laughs),” said the Corinthians midfielder.

Du Queiroz explained his origins as a right-back in the youth categories. The player arrived at the Parque São Jorge club at the age of 13 to work on the edge of the field, but attracted the attention of coaches to the possibility of acting more centrally, as a defensive midfielder. From the age of 15 onwards, he never left the position until he became a professional and was tested by Sylvinho in the Fagner position.

“I arrived as a right-back, at 13 years of age, and they told me they saw a steering wheel characteristic in me, so, from then on, until 15 (years old) I started playing at a steering wheel, but I never lost the essence of a lateral, I have this wisdom, and from then onwards, he was more volatile,” he reported.

Du Queiroz will start for Corinthians in tomorrow’s match (25), at 20:00 (GMT), against Ceará, at Castelão. The defensive midfielder must form the midfield with Gabriel, Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira in the duel valid for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship.