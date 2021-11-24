Duel with Náutico goes far beyond the game to meet the schedule for Cruzeiro – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Torcida do Cruzeiro must sell out tickets for the duel with Náutico, at Gigante da Pampulha

Cruzeiro enters the field at Mineirão this Thursday (25th), at 8 pm, to close the 2021 season. As it was out of the fight for a place in the First Division and is not at risk of relegation, the game against Náutico is not as valuable in the classification table of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. But, in addition to the score, the match is worth a lot for Fox.

Itatiaia lists five reasons that make Cruzeiro’s final departure in the season very important. Reasons ranging from the financial side to the psychological.

cash in cash

As popular as the price charged for the ticket is, successful ticket sales will provide Cruzeiro with considerable income. More than 50 thousand tickets were sold and the expectation is for the sale of the entire cargo, which exceeds 61 thousand entries. It is possible that something around R$ 800 thousand enters the celestial coffers.

Dignity

Since it was relegated, Cruzeiro has gone through great difficulties. The financial side of the club is critical and there is a lack of money for basic expenses, such as the salaries of employees and players. Workers who receive lower wages have reported since the beginning of the year many complications due to lack of payments. This income can even help with the payment of these expenses. Raposa’s global debt is close to R$ 1 billion, as shown in the financial statement for the first half of 2021, released in October this year.

Farewell to Rafael Sóbis and Ariel Cabral

The match will have a beautiful backdrop: farewell to Rafael Sóbis, who has decided to retire, and Ariel Cabral, as the Argentine will not renew his contract for next year. There will be two departures from the roster of important athletes, each in their own way. Sóbis, for his dedication to the club in his two spells, and Cabral for being the gringo with the highest number of matches for Raposa: 200.

Best position in Serie B

In 13th place with 47 points, Cruzeiro was very far from the G-4 of Serie B. The dream of access once again was just a wish. The club’s best position since last year in the competition was tenth place. And a win, combined with a combination of results, can make the Fox finish in ninth place.

Renew hope for 2022

The Cruzeiro suffered several blows over the last two seasons seeing the club from the heart stay out of access in 2020 and 2021. Finishing the season in high style, with the team’s record attendance for the year, will be an encouragement for the fans.

The possible stay of Vanderlei Luxemburgo for 2022 is also news that cheers the crowd. The coach can confirm in the next few days his “get”.

Check out the main news about Cruzeiro on Itatiaia’s Youtube channel