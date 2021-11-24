Duilio changes speech about Paulista’s final at Arena and demands higher awards for women

This Tuesday night, president Duilio Monteiro Alves welcomed the Corinthians Female players, staff and coaching staff, at Guarulhos Airport, after winning the three-time Libertadores championship. After raising the tri-championship of the Brasileirão Feminine and the tri-championship of the Libertadores Feminina, the Corinthians are now seeking the tri-championship of the Paulistão Feminine in 2021 to win the triple crown in the season.

The decision against São Paulo has not yet been confirmed and, for this reason and other commitments made by Neo Química Arena, the Corinthians president, who had confirmed the decision in Itaquera, was uncertain about the use of the stadium.

“We depend on dates. There are some changes. Unfortunately, we had a forecast for the 4th of December for the final, with this call-up, with this women’s tournament that is happening with the Brazilian team, we don’t have the exact date. We depend on it, there are some Arena commitments that we depend on, events that have already been scheduled for this year, foreseeing the contract we have with Neo Química and also the change of lawn, which we have next year“he explained.

“So it still depends on that, on the date to be able to confirm, but our desire, of course, is this and to see that our fans are increasingly supporting women’s football and we want to have them more and more together in the games. It depends on some things, but that’s our will,” concluded Duilio.

In addition, the official alvinegro took the opportunity to claim greater awards in the sport. The request of the Corinthians president was registered by Twitch of my helm. Duilio highlighted the importance of the federations, CBF and Conmebol to raise the awards, since the value is an encouraging factor for the growth of the modality. With the conquest of Libertadores Feminina 2021, Corinthians raised U$ 85,000 (about R$ 474 thousand at the current price). The men’s competition pays US$ 22.5 million (about R$ 125.6 million).

“It’s time for a bigger investment too. From CBF, from Conmebol, from the federations. We see that the award is a very small amount for a championship of this size. We know that they also encourage the sport, but it needs a little more. Corinthians has been doing a lot, some clubs are also coming in stronger with investment in the sport, so I think it’s also up to the federations and confederations, CBF, Conmebol, a bigger investment,” said Duilio.

“Looking with even more affection than you’ve been looking at, unlike in other years, but I think there’s a lot to do. I think they can pay more attention to the sport so that we can get better and better and the public comes along, you can see it. When you have a well-organized competition, when you have good teams, well-presented football, the fans will follow and this will only make the sport grow“, added the president of Timão.

Corinthians is on the way to making the club’s women’s football a self-sustainable modality, that is, raising its own resources that are capable of “disengaging” the category from other sectors of the club. With sponsorships such as Spani and São Cristóvão Saúde, for example, the category is very close to achieving success.

“It still doesn’t pay, but we’re close to that. I think that next year we have great chances of having a self-sustaining category. As I said, with the improvement of other teams, with greater investment, football more disputed on the field, all of this will make the category improve even more. I would like to congratulate Cris, who is our board, our coach, Arthur, the entire committee, who did an incredible job for us to become three-time champions of America”, highlighted Duilio.

