Eduardo Baptista says he will try to repeat the Serie B team for the duel against Manaus | rowing

Remo faces Manaus this Wednesday, the 24th, for the return game of the Copa Verde quarterfinals. In the first match, the teams drew 1-1, leaving it to be defined in Baenão. The winner faces Paysandu in the semifinal.

Leão will have, in addition to the decisive duel against Gavião do Norte, the dispute for the last round of Serie B. The Azulina team will play against the already relegated Confiança, on Sunday, to remain in the Segundona.

– On Wednesday we have an important game. A good performance and the classification will give us much more confidence for Sunday. It’s important that we have concentration, so that we can do a good performance again, as we had against Goiás and Vasco. The tendency is for us to be better against Manaus, and then come strong against Confiança – highlights coach Eduardo Baptista.

The club’s main objective this season is to remain in the second division of the Brazilian. With that, the expectation is that Baptista will enter with a more alternative team against Manaus. However, the coach emphasized that he likes the repetition.

– When the team is repeated, you start to give it rhythm and rapport. My idea is that we try to repeat as much as possible, making some scores, like one player or another, but the idea is that we can keep a streak.

Remo and Manaus will meet this Wednesday, starting at 8:30 pm, at Baenão Stadium, for the second duel in the quarter finals of the Copa Verde. Ge Pará follows the match in Real Time.

