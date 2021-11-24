Elon Musk Publicly Charges Binance CEO for Dogecoin Failures

SAO PAULO – Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk used his Twitter account this morning to publicly charge Changpeng Zhao, CEO of brokerage Binance, for a solution to problems in the Dogecoin (DOGE) cryptocurrency withdrawals. are suspended on the exchange since November 11th.

“Hey @cz_binance, what’s up with your Doge clients? It seems doubtful”, said the businessman on Tuesday when hacking into a post on the Coindesk website about the expansion plans of the crypto-actives exchange. “Doge owners who use Binance must be protected from errors that are not their fault,” added Musk.

The billionaire is a supporter of Dogecoin and became involved in the development of meme coin, arguing that it would be a better alternative to Bitcoin (BTC) for payments, as long as it implemented improvements in transaction processing.

In response to Musk, Binance said that “there is nothing doubtful” about the situation, clarifying that it is a technical problem.

“Since the incident, the DOGE Network has supported us, but we have to rebuild the portfolio completely, which is causing a delay that we hope could last another week or more,” the broker said in a tweet this morning.

The problem would have started when Dogecoin underwent an update that made the DOGE wallets used by Binance incompatible with the cryptocurrency network. Since then, the broker has mistakenly resent withdrawals from crypto to 1,674 people, then blocking withdrawals while the situation does not return to normal.

Binance is the world’s largest brokerage by trade volume. According to data aggregator Coingecko, the exchange has moved nearly $32 billion in crypto in just the last 24 hours, more than five times that of second-placed Coinbase. DOGE is one of 343 cryptocurrencies available for trading on the platform.

Changpeng Zhao, who has previously declared his disappointment with Musk over his statements against Bitcoin mining, seized the opportunity to provoke Tesla’s CEO back. He recalled the company’s vehicle recall after a software failure in early November.

“Elon, we’re pretty sure it’s a problem with the doge’s latest wallet. We are in communication with developers. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you. What happened here?” he wrote, linking to a report on the incident with Tesla’s electric cars.

